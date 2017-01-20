INAUGURATION DAY: Donald Trump Becomes 45th U.S. President | Photo Gallery | Listen To KNX 1070

Former Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing His Wife To Death

January 20, 2017 4:38 PM
Filed Under: Deseret Favila, Jorge Casas Sheriff's Deputy, Murder

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  —   A former LA County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested for the fatal stabbing of his wife.

Victim Deseret Favila’s husband, Jorge Casas, has been arrested for her slaying.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau Detectives are assisting San Fernando Police Department personnel in the investigation.

Authorities were called to the 1000 block of Griswold Avenue in San Fernando at 2:55 a.m. on Thursday.

The couple’s young children were at home at the time of the killing, officials said. They were not harmed.

Casas was booked for murder at the San Fernando Police Department. He is s being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

RELATED LINK: Former Sheriff's Deputy Being Questioned About Wife's Fatal Stabbing

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

