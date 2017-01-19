Former Sheriff’s Deputy Being Questioned About Wife’s Fatal Stabbing

January 19, 2017 5:10 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Stabbing, Husband, Jorge Casas, Suspect

SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA.com)  —   A former LA County Sheriff’s Deputy is being questioned as a possible suspect in the stabbing death of his wife Thursday.

San Fernando police officers were sent to the 1000 block of Griswold Avenue about 3 a.m. regarding a 911 call of a “medical emergency, possible assault,” according to a sheriff’s statement.

The 33-year-old victim, whose name was withheld, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The victim’s 37 year-old husband has been detained as a possible suspect and is being questioned,” the statement said. “At this time he has not been arrested.”

The husband, identified in broadcast reports as Jorge Casas, served for two years as a deputy before resigning in 2006 for personal reasons, the sheriff’s department reported.

The couple’s two children were in the home at the time of the stabbing, according to authorities. Neither child was injured, the sheriff’s department reported. The weapon used in the killing had not been recovered as of mid-morning.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were assisting San Fernando police in the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia