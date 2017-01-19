Former Sheriff’s Deputy Being Questioned About Wife’s Fatal Stabbing

SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA.com) — A former LA County Sheriff’s Deputy is being questioned as a possible suspect in the stabbing death of his wife Thursday.

San Fernando police officers were sent to the 1000 block of Griswold Avenue about 3 a.m. regarding a 911 call of a “medical emergency, possible assault,” according to a sheriff’s statement.

The 33-year-old victim, whose name was withheld, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The victim’s 37 year-old husband has been detained as a possible suspect and is being questioned,” the statement said. “At this time he has not been arrested.”

The husband, identified in broadcast reports as Jorge Casas, served for two years as a deputy before resigning in 2006 for personal reasons, the sheriff’s department reported.

The couple’s two children were in the home at the time of the stabbing, according to authorities. Neither child was injured, the sheriff’s department reported. The weapon used in the killing had not been recovered as of mid-morning.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were assisting San Fernando police in the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.

