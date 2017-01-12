Report: Chargers To Hire Anthony Lynn As Head Coach

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — On the same day the team announced it is moving from San Diego to Los Angeles, the Chargers appeared Thursday evening to be on the verge of hiring a new head coach.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported the team was close to finalizing a deal with Anthony Lynn, the Buffalo Bills’ interim head coach and offensive coordinator.

Chargers will hire Anthony Lynn as their next head coach. was at one point front runner for Bills job. Head to LA with the team — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 13, 2017

There was no immediate word from the team. Chargers officials interviewed Lynn Jan. 10 about the coaching position, which became vacant when Mike McCoy was fired Jan. 1.

The Chargers finished the season 5-11, a slight improvement from their 4-12 mark the previous year. In his four years leading the team, McCoy had a 28-38 record.

Lynn, 48, has been in the league for 17 years, beginning as an offensive assistant with the Denver Broncos. He was a running backs coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and the

Bills.

He was promoted to offensive coordinator in Buffalo at the start of the 2016 season. Thanks largely to the work of running back LeSean McCoy, the Bills led the NFL in rushing with 2,630 yards, yards per game at 164.4 and yards per

carry at 5.3.

Lynn became the Bills’ interim head coach on Dec. 27 when the Bills fired Rex Ryan with one game remaining in the season.

