Woman Shot Dead In BMW In Sylmar

SYLMAR (CBSLA.com) – A woman was shot to death in a BMW in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday morning.

At approximately 9 a.m., the victim, a Hispanic woman about 34 years of age, was found bleeding in her BMW by the side of the road at Harding Street and Tripoli Avenue. She was found by a registered nurse on her way home from work, according to Lt. Mike Hosack, officer in charge of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Homicide Bureau.

The nurse called 911 and rendered CPR on the victim. Paramedics arrived on scene and pronounced her dead from a gunshot wound to the torso. Her name was not released.

“It appears that one round penetrated the driver window, striking her, and her vehicle came to rest on the sidewalk there,” Hosack said.

At about 7:30 a.m., according to Hosack, several neighbors had heard gunshots in the area, but did not call 911.

It was unclear whether the woman had passed away prior to the arrival of the nurse. At this time, police have no suspects and no motive. Detectives were also investigating whether the victim was shot while the car was in motion or parked.

“We’re just gonna have to do more investigation,” Hosack said. “We’ll canvas the area, we’ll look for more witnesses, we’ll look for video. We’ll look at other evidence we obtained at scene, do some forensic analysis.”