Oxnard Man Accused Of Killing Wife Arrested

January 6, 2017 5:32 PM
Filed Under: Alfredo Ortiz, Domestic Violence, Oxnard, Wife Killed

OXNARD (CBSLA.com) — Police Friday arrested an Oxnard man accused of killing his wife in their home.

Ventura County sheriff’s deputies took Alfredo Ortiz into custody at about 2:15 p.m. in the unincorporated area of Somis.

Before his arrest, Oxnard police requested help from deputies to search the area, where the suspect was last seen.

“During this time, a 911 call was received from an agricultural worker who told dispatchers that a Hispanic male subject had just attempted to carjack his work vehicle,” according to a press released prepared by Cmdr. Andrew Salinas of the Oxnard Police Department.

Authorities immediately set up a perimeter and eventually apprehended Ortiz.

The suspect is accused of shooting his wife to death while their six children were in their Oxnard home on North Juanita Avenue Thursday morning.

