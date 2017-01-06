Oxnard Man Accused Of Killing Wife Arrested

OXNARD (CBSLA.com) — Police Friday arrested an Oxnard man accused of killing his wife in their home.
Ventura County sheriff’s deputies took Alfredo Ortiz into custody at about 2:15 p.m. in the unincorporated area of Somis.
Before his arrest, Oxnard police requested help from deputies to search the area, where the suspect was last seen.
“During this time, a 911 call was received from an agricultural worker who told dispatchers that a Hispanic male subject had just attempted to carjack his work vehicle,” according to a press released prepared by Cmdr. Andrew Salinas of the Oxnard Police Department.
Authorities immediately set up a perimeter and eventually apprehended Ortiz.
The suspect is accused of shooting his wife to death while their six children were in their Oxnard home on North Juanita Avenue Thursday morning.