Manhunt Underway For Oxnard Man Accused Of Killing His Wife

OXNARD (CBSLA.com) — A manhunt was underway for an Oxnard man accused of killing his wife Thursday.

Officers were called to the 100 block of North Juanita Avenue around 10:30 a.m. after witnesses reported seeing a man dragging his wife into a house and hearing multiple gunshots, Oxnard police said.

After that, witnesses said they saw the couple’s six children, ages 2 to 16 running out of the house. They were inside when the shooting happened, but it was not clear if they saw the shooting.

When Oxnard police arrived, Alfredo Ortiz was not there. Officers brought out his wife, Teresa, who had been shot in the abdomen.

She later died from her injuries. Police said Ortiz may have forced a family member to help him escape.

“They may possibly be in Somis, which is in Ventura County. She is no longer with him. She did call in and report the incident,” said Melissa Valdez, Community Affairs Manager for the Oxnard Police Department.

Valdez said that relative had no idea where he was.

“I was completely shocked, and I didn’t understand why he had done what he had done and when he did it. I was like – this is crazy,” neighbor Jesse Cedillos said. “I couldn’t imagine what state the children are in. It’s terrible. I’m sure. Feel really bad.”

Ortiz is Hispanic, 5 foot 5, 195 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police said Ortiz was armed and dangerous. Anyone who has seen or recognize him is asked to call 911 immediately.