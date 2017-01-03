Car Possibly Belonging To Missing Couple Found In Central Calif.

NEAR CAMBRIA (CBSLA.com) – A crashed car matching the description of the one belonging to a North Hollywood couple missing since Dec. 23 was found Tuesday afternoon near the Central California town of Cambria. The bodies of a person and a dog were nearby the car.
According to California Highway Patrol, the couple’s 2002 Honda Civic was locating by a California state park ranger several hundred feet down the side of a cliff near the Pacific Coast Highway at Ragged Point, a landmark about 15 miles north of Heart Castle. The bodies of a person and a dog were nearby the car. There was no immediate word on the victim’s identity.
Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, and Brian Fernandez, 21, left for Big Sur on Dec. 23 and told family they would be home Christmas day. Their families never heard from them, according to the Los Angeles police.
Police have been circulating photos of Gonzales and Fernandez hoping the public could give them a lead to their whereabouts.
The missing couple reportedly used a credit card in a store in Cambria, south of where the crash occurred.
Crews with Cal Fire and the Cambria Fire Department rappelled down to the car Tuesday evening.
