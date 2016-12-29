LAPD Steps Up The Hunt For Missing Couple

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Detectives with the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit are hoping the public can help them track down a missing couple.
Olivia Hannah Gonzalez and Brian Fernandez were last seen on Friday, December 23.
The couple left for a weekend trip to Big Sur and were expected to return home on Christmas Day. The couple’s families have not heard from them and are concerned about their welfare.
Gonzalez is a 20-year-old Latina with blond hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Fernandez is a 21-year-old Latino with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Fernandez drives a 2002 4-door tan Honda Civic with a California license plate number of 5VUD295.
If you have seen the couple or know of their whereabouts you’re asked to call Missing Persons Unit, Detective Palmer at (213) 996-1800.