Search Continues For Couple Missing Since Christmas Day

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A search continued Friday for a young couple who have been missing for nearly a week.

Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, and Brian Fernandez, 21,went to Big Sur last Friday and told family they would be home Christmas day.

Their families have not heard from them, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police on Friday circulated photos of Gonzales and Fernandez hoping the public could give them a lead to their whereabouts.

Gonzalez is Latina, 5 feet 6, 120 pounds and has blonde hair and brown eyes. Fernandez is Latino, 5 feet 8, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Fernandez was driving a tan 2002 Honda Civic four-door sedan, California license plate number 5VUD295.

Gonzalez’s sister, Vanessa Guzman, told the LA Daily News she lived with her sister but has never met Fernandez. She said the two dated for about four months, off and on. She said she also heard they had a rocky relationship.

‘Tuesday passed, Wednesday passed and now it’s Friday. And I knew when my sister wasn’t home Sunday night something didn’t set right with me,” Guzman told CBS2/KCAL9.

She spent the day in Cambria handing out flyers. The missing couple reportedly used a credit card in a store there, one of the few clues in their disappearance.

Guzman said, “I’m about to break if I have to go home today and can’t find my sister.”

Member of Fernandez’ family have also traveled north to find the couple.

KCAL9’s Tom Wait spoke with Fernandez’ mother, Rosa, via FaceTime.

“I wait until Sunday and he didn’t show up. I called him and I noticed the phone was shut off,” she said.

Rosa, who lives with her son, said nothing seemed out of the ordinary when he left for the couple’s trip.

“Everything was normal. He’s very responsible. When he’s away he always calls me if he’s going to stay a little bit longer. They only had four months together and they were happy to be together.”

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800 and ask for Detective Palmer.