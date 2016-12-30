Fontana Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Fatally Shooting 2 Men At Park

December 30, 2016 11:39 AM
Homicide, Murder

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting two men at a park in Fontana, authorities announced Friday.

Roberto Colon, of Fontana, was taken into custody on Thursday, according to police.

At this time, it remains unclear when Colon will make his first court appearance.

Colon is suspected of murdering Victor Hernandez, 22, of Pomona, and Robert Ruiz, 22, of Upland, in the 7200 block of N. Heritage Circle.

Paramedics pronounced Ruiz and Hernandez dead at the scene.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

