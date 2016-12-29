2 Men Found Shot To Death In Fontana

FONTANA (CBSLA.com) — Homicide detectives Thursday investigated the shooting deaths of two men in Fontana.
Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 1700 block of North Heritage Circle near Baseline Avenue for report of gunshots heard in the area, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Upon their arrival, authorities located two men in a vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Paramedics pronounced both victims dead at the scene. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.
Detectives said the case appears to be a double homicide, not a murder-suicide.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident has been urged to contact the Fontana Police Department at (909) 350-7740.
One Comment