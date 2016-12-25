Best Activities To Do This Week In L.A. – December 26

It’s the last week of the year, but there is still lots to do before the ball drops and we say goodbye to 2016. Along with Santa Anita’s opening day at the race track, you’ll have a chance to play in the snow, see a few musicals, and walk through a forest of light. As the week ends, so does the year, so make sure you go out in style by enjoying one of the great activities and parties we’ve lined up to ring in 2017.

Monday, December 26



Santa Anita Park Opening Day

285 W Huntington Dr.

Arcadia, CA 91007

(626) 574-7223

Santa Anita Park, the iconic thoroughbred racetrack, is opening their gates today, and celebrating with ten live races, and lots of fun opening day activities. A Craft Beer & Cider Festival is on tap, as is a whiskey tasting in The Chandelier Room. Infield Fun Zones with inflatable jumpers, carnival games, and pony rides are set up for the family, and the first 5,000 kids 12 and under will get a free plush Thoroughbred toy. Gates open at 10am, and first post is at noon.

Tuesday, December 27



Snow Days at Kidspace

Kidspace Children’s Museum

480 N. Arroyo Blvd.

Pasadena, CA 91103

(626) 449-9144

This week, Kidspace Children's Museum is giving you a chance to enjoy a snow day in Los Angeles. Pack your mittens and boots for a winter wonderland which will have you playing in real snow. Winter themed activities will also be happening every snow day, as well as special performances, like today's Wildlife Learning Center Animal Show. It's a perfect way to spend a day with the family.

Wednesday, December 28



“Amelie, A New Musical”

Ahmanson Theatre

135 N Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 628-2772

The charmingly shy character Amelie is back in a new musical to embark on a magical journey in the streets of Montmartre. As Amelie goes through life, she uses her imagination to secretly orchestrate moments of joy for those around her. Hamilton's Phillipa Soo plays the lead role, continuing to capture the hearts of audiences following the musical's world premiere in Berkeley.

Thursday, December 29



Enchanted: Forest of Light

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Dr.

La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

The beautiful, one-mile walk through the illuminated Descanso Gardens has been a hit this season. Eight distinct light displays are included in the night-time experience, including lighted pads and an interactive sound and color experience in the Oak Grove. Make a whole night out of it by enjoying holiday dinner service at Descanso Gardens' restaurant, Maple, featuring classic fall flavors, garden-fresh cocktails, craft beer, and wine. "Enchanted" runs through January 8.

Friday, December 30



Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “The King & I”

Pantages Theatre

6233 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(800) 982-2787

One of Rodgers and Hammerstein's most beloved classics, "The King and I," is currently playing at the Pantages. Considered one of their finest works, the show tells the story of an unconventional relationship that develops in 1860's Bangkok, between the King of Siam and a British schoolteacher, whom he brings home to teach his many wives and children. The score boasts favorites like "Getting to Know You," "I Whistle a Happy Tune," and "Shall We Dance," and the production runs through January 21.

Saturday, December 31



Celebrate New Year’s Eve

Multiple Locations Multiple Locations It’s New Year’s Eve, and there is no shortage of ways to celebrate in L.A. One of the biggest and best parties three years running is at Grand Park as they throw a huge event to ring in 2017. Featuring three stages of live music, DJs and dancing, large scale inflatable art, and an integrated light show that will count down to the new year on the wall of City Hall, it’s one party that is a must. A few fun themed parties around the city include Hudson House’s “Prohibition New Year’s Eve” costume party, complete with speakeasy drink menu and midnight champagne toast; Baltaire’s “Midnight in Paris” New Year’s Eve bash with live entertainment and roaming carts of caviar, champagne, and cheese; and Doheny Room’s “1920s/Gatsby” themed party that ends the night with a balloon drop and champagne tower toast. In West Hollywood, L.P. Rooftop Bar will transform into a rustic Aspen ski lodge for an L.A. Chalet Ski Party on the Roof, while Bar 10 hosts a live singing drag concert with open champagne bar.



For a full lineup of our best New Year’s Eve parties, visit our list of the Best Parties On New Year’s Eve In Los Angeles.

Sunday, January 1



Celebrate New Year’s Day

Multiple Locations Multiple Locations New Year’s Day brings with it a myriad of options of things to do and see. The Rose Parade, historically on New Year’s Day, will actually be held on January 2nd starting at 8am, but there are other Great Ways To Spend New Year’s Day In L.A..





Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day

Multiple Locations Multiple Locations Start the new year with what Sundays are known best for: brunch. There are several tasty offerings around the city, including HACHÉ LA’s New Year’s Day Brunch Bash, offering bottomless mimosas and pitchers of sangria or craft beer until 3pm. For the perfect hangover meal, all Dog Haus locations will be serving up their Hangover Haus Burger and a PBR for under $6. January 1 is also National Bloody Mary Day, and Red O in Santa Monica is celebrating with Endless Red O Bloody Marys made with a cilantro salt rim and cucumber and lime garnish. During extended brunch hours, The Bellwether is also is also serving up Mama Betty’s Bloody Marys, which are almost a brunch in themselves, served with a mini BLT. The Cannibal LA is also a great spot to enjoy either a Red or Green Bloody Mary, and as an added bonus, if you partied there last night, you drink for free today!

