Best Ways To Spend New Year’s Day In Los Angeles



Most people think January 1st is a great day to unwind after the holidays. But, it's actually a great day for activities. After all, there's no better way to kick off a new year then to get out and have some fun. Whether you're in need of something to eat or up for a little adventure, Los Angeles has what you're looking for.



Visit A Top Theme Park

Universal Studios Hollywood

100 Universal City Plaza

Universal City, CA 91608

(800) 363-2019

www.universalstudioshollywood.com Universal Studios Hollywood100 Universal City PlazaUniversal City, CA 91608(800) 363-2019 Take advantage that half the city of Los Angeles will be resting after a big night and get yourself tickets to Universal Studios. Getting your adrenaline pumping on any of the exciting rides is a great way to start the new year. There are also dozens of attractions, food stands and tons of stuff for the whole family or for the big kid in you and your friends. Be sure to take the iconic studio tour around the property, and also explore exciting areas like their new “Walking Dead Attraction,” “The Simpsons Ride,” “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,” and many others! Want to travel a bit further? Take a short ride to Disneyland, Legoland or Knott’s Berry Farm, where you can enjoy the great activities and attractions.



Polar Bear Plunge

Hansen Dam Aquatic

11798 Foothill Blvd.

Lake View Terrace, CA 91342

(818) 899-3779

www.laparks.org

Date: January 1, 2017 at 8am Hansen Dam Aquatic11798 Foothill Blvd.Lake View Terrace, CA 91342(818) 899-3779Date: January 1, 2017 at 8am Instead of avoiding the chilly weather on January 1st, embrace it! Join dozens of people the the annual Polar Bear Plunge hosted by the Hansen Dam Aquatic Center! Open to the public, the event is free, and they supply coffee and pastries and the fire pit will help keep you warm before and after the icy plunge. The normal water temperature range for this time of year is 45-55 degrees, but the water is only four feet deep so you can decide how wet you want to get. The plunge starts at 8am and proper swim attire is required.



Eat A Delicious Brunch

Square One Dinin

4854 Fountain Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90029

(323) 661-1109

www.squareonedining.com Square One Dinin4854 Fountain Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90029(323) 661-1109 If there’s ever a day for breakfast/brunch to be served all day long, it would be New Year’s Day. Square One Dining, one of the best brunch spots in LA, does breakfast all day every day the rest of the year, so you know you won’t be disappointed. From the French toast to the omelettes to the eggs Benedict, you simply can’t go wrong. And you know there will be specials. So whether you sleep in or get a late start because you have to corral the kids you don’t have to worry – Square One’s got your first breakfast of 2017 covered. Visit our list of other great Restaurants For Brunch On New Year’s Day, too.



Holiday Ice Skating

Multiple Locations Multiple Locations Although Christmas is over, many holiday ice rinks are open until mid-January! From Santa Monica Ice to downtown L.A.’s Pershing Square Ice Rink, why not spend the day with friends or family and skate around! CHILL at The Queen Mary will also be open until mid-January as well. Visit our list of the best Places For Ice Skating In Los Angeles for more options, locations and more information.



Start The Year Off Healthy – Go Hiking

Multiple Locations Multiple Locations After a big night out, or if you had a more relaxed evening, why not get out and about and start the year off in a healthy way? Los Angeles, with great mountain hiking just a short drive, is home to great trails. From Runyon Canyon and hiking in Malibu to trails that will take you to the Hollywood Sign, there are many great Places To Go Hiking In Los Angeles.



Celebrate National Bloody Mary Day

Multiple Locations

Date: January 1, 2017 Multiple LocationsDate: January 1, 2017 Along with your great brunch ringing in the new year, why not also celebrate National Bloody Mary Day? There are several venues throughout the city participating with specials, including at HACHÉ LA, where they will be offering a brunch bash with bottomless mimosas and pitchers of sangria or craft beer until 3pm. Or, visit Red O in Santa Monica. They will be celebrating with endless Red O Bloody Marys made with a cilantro salt rim and cucumber and lime garnish. During extended brunch hours, The Bellwether is also is also serving up Mama Betty’s Bloody Marys, which are almost a brunch in themselves, served with a mini BLT. The Cannibal LA is also a great spot to enjoy either a Red or Green Bloody Mary, and as an added bonus, if you partied there last night, you drink for free today!



See “Home Alone” In Theatres

New Beverly Cinema

7165 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 938-4038

www.thenewbev.com New Beverly Cinema7165 Beverly BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 938-4038 Want to just get away from it all today and see a classic movie? Well, The New Beverly Cinema, the historic movie theater housed in a building which dates to the 1920s, is the place to be today! They’ll be showing the 1990 hit “Home Alone” at 2pm.