Lakers Forward Larry Nance Jr. Out Indefinitely With Knee Injury

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. is out indefinitely with a knee injury he suffered in Tuesday’s loss to the Hornets.
Nance limped off the court holding his left knee with 4:15 left in the third quarter of that game after scrambling for a loose ball. He did not return.
He underwent an MRI in Miami on Wednesday that revealed a bone bruise in his left knee. Further results were inconclusive due to swelling.
He’s scheduled to undergo further examination in Los Angeles on Sunday, making it likely Nance will be inactive for at least the next three games, against the Heat, Magic and Clippers.
Thomas Robinson and Tarik Black could see extra time on the floor as long as Nance is out, CBS Sports reported.
