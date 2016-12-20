Hornets Erase 19-Point Deficit To Beat Lakers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker had 28 points and 10 assists, Marco Belinelli scored 11 fourth-quarter points and the Charlotte Hornets rallied from 19 down to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 117-113 on Tuesday night.

Walker had 15 points in the third quarter and a key rebound with 27.9 seconds left in the fourth to set up a tiebreaking jumper by Nicolas Batum with 13 seconds remaining.

Batum had 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting and added 10 assists. Belinelli finished with 13 points.

Jordan Clarkson paced the Lakers with 25 points with 7-of-9 3-point shooting, and Nick Young added 24 points while hitting 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

Los Angeles made 16 of 33 3-point attempts (48.5 percent), but the Hornets still secured their second straight victory.

The Lakers, meanwhile, fell for the 10th time in their last 11 games.

Fueled by 12 3-pointers on 18 attempts in the first half, the Lakers logged a season-high in points in a half to take a 73-59 lead to intermission.

Los Angeles made four 3-pointers, including three from Clarkson, during a 15-0 run bridging the first and second quarters to lead 53-35. Clarkson made five 3-pointers before missing a shot from beyond the arc.

The Lakers let the lead evaporate in the third quarter, however, when the Hornets mirrored the 15 consecutive points to close within 77-75 with 8:00 left in the quarter. Batum and Walker each had six points in that stretch.

Walker made 7 of 11 shots in the third, helping the Hornets lead 88-83 with 4:15 left in the quarter. It quickly disappeared after an 11-point spurt by the Lakers.

Belinelli made 3 of 5 3-point attempts in the fourth quarter to help the Hornets close the deficit.

(© Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)