More Students Speak Out About Professor’s Anti-Trump Rant After It Goes Viral

COSTA MESA (CBSLA.com) — More students are speaking out about an Orange Coast College professor’s anti-Trump comments recorded in a human sexuality class without her permission.

Olga Perez Stable Cox called Trump’s election “an act of terrorism.”

She also criticized his cabinet picks, referring to adviser Steve Bannon as a white supremacist and saying Vice President-elect Mike Pence is the most anti-gay politician in the United Stated.

After the video of her rant viral, the school’s Young Republicans club filed a formal complaint and is seeking an apology.

RELATED LINK: Orange Coast College Student Threatened With Expulsion After Recording Professor’s Anti-Trump Tirade

As a follow-up Friday, CBS2’s Stacey Butler also talked to union representatives who support the teacher as well as two more students who were in the class and are outraged.

Neither student said they have serious political leanings.

“It was kind of just shocking,” said Tanner Webb.

“Students shouldn’t be shamed for their political beliefs,” said Noah Ferber, “or who they vote for.”

Both said they kept quiet for weeks to protect their grades. The two students said they also felt they needed to come forward when the student who shot the video was threatened with suspension or expulsion.

The president of the teacher’s union called the video a set-up. He says it was edited to make the professor look worse.

Webb said what happened after the video was turned off that had him squirming in his seat.

He said the professor asked Trump supporters to stand up.

“She was saying dehumanizing things about Trump supporters,” Webb says, “and nobody felt like they could stand up. Me, in fear of my grade. And then she said, ‘I bet none of you will stand up because you’re embarrassed for yourselves. The rest of the class should look out for them and know who to protect themselves from.'”

Webb added, “Nobody wants to stand up and be publicly humiliated by a teacher who holds the power in the classroom like that.”

The teacher’s union stands by the professor and said the student who shot the video could face legal action.

“We think it was unethical of the student to do what they did,” said the union president. He says the popular teacher was simply using hyperbole and exaggeration. “The faculty of Orange Coast College don’t believe that students are these fragile individuals that cannot hear hyperbole and that they need to be coddled.”

The students Butler spoke to said it’s not about being coddled. It’s about feeling bullied.

“If I fail this class because I spoke out on something I believe in,” said Webb, “then I could care less.”

The dean of students will now determine the fate of the student who shot the video, Butler reported.