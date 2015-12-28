(credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Former Lakers and Clippers forward Matt Barnes faces a two-game suspension stemming from a physical altercation with former Lakers guard Derek Fisher, officials said Monday.

Barnes, who currently plays for the Memphis Grizzlies, will serve the suspension in Tuesday’s game against the Miami Heat and Saturday’s game at the Utah Jazz, according to league officials.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press in October that the incident occurred while Fisher was attending a gathering at the home of Barnes’ estranged wife. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no details were publicly released about the incident.

Fisher, who is now the head coach of the New York Knicks, had been dating Gloria Govan for a couple months after having filed for divorce from his wife of 10 years in March, while Govan was a star on the hit VH1 series, “Basketball Wives: LA”.

When Barnes heard that Fisher was at his former home he had purchased with Govan, he drove from Santa Barbara to the Redondo Beach home in order to, “Beat the s–t” out of Fisher, according to reports.

Barnes refuted those reports, saying he lives a much shorter distance from the house and that he was just “going over to check on my kids because they seemed uncomfortable.”

A source close to Fisher confirmed the fight, but said, “Matt came after Derek but he only had a few scratches. Derek’s not going to press charges, he’s going to let it go”.

Barnes has been arrested before, once in 2010 on suspicion of domestic violence, and once in 2012 on a misdemeanor traffic warrant.

