BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 26: TV personality Gloria Govan (L) and NBA player Matt Barnes attend the 5th anniversary "Creme of the Crop" post BET Awards Dinner Celebration at Mr Chow on June 26, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Credit: David Livingston/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Former Lakers point guard Derek Fisher was reportedly attacked by former teammate Matt Barnes over the weekend in Los Angeles, reports say.

Fisher, now the Head Coach of the New York Knicks, has been dating Barnes’ ex-wife Gloria Govan for a couple months, and was at her house for a bonfire with some friends over the past weekend.

Fisher had recently filed for divorce from his wife of 10-years in March, while Govan was a star on the hit VH1 series, “Basketball Wives: LA”.

When Barnes heard that Fisher was at his former home he had purchased with Ms. Govan, he drove from Santa Barbara (where the Memphis Grizzlies, Barnes’ current team, are having training camp) to the Los Angeles home in order to, “Beat the s–t” out of Fisher, sources said.

According to the New York Post, “He went crazy. He got in his car and went to the house and went after Fisher”

A source close to Fisher confirmed the fight, but said, “Matt came after Derek but he only had a few scratches. Derek’s not going to press charges, he’s going to let it go”.

Fisher reportedly left before the cops arrived, but Gloria Govan is reportedly planning to file a restraining order against Barnes.

Fisher was also absent from Knicks practice on Monday, however his representatives would not confirm that it was because of the altercation.

The NBA is currently investigating the issue, along with the Memphis Grizzlies and New York Knicks.

Barnes has been arrested before, once in 2010 on suspicion of domestic violence, and once in 2012 on a misdemeanor traffic warrant.