Chino Hills Resident Recounts Terrifying Encounter With Suspect Killed In Deputy Shooting

CHINO HILLS (CBSLA.com) — A homeowner Friday afternoon recounted his encounter with the suspect killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Chino Hills.

The suspect, identified by authorities as 25-year-old Jason Wilson of Chino Hills, had allegedly broken into the home of Iyad Hajjaj prior to being shot by deputies.

“I’m going to kill you. Where are you? You don’t have anything here,” Hajjaj recalled the suspect allegedly saying.

Wilson had allegedly stumbled into Hajjaj’s home as he tried to evade police, who were pursuing him following an alleged crime spree.

Prior to the break-in, police said Wilson had stabbed one person, and led authorities on a pursuit after several carjacking attempts and a completed carjacking.

At the time of the intrusion, Hajjaj’s 5-month old baby, wife, and a guest were upstairs.

Hajjaj told CBS2’s Tom Wait that he hid them in the home office as the allegedly armed suspect began to terrorize them.

“I came into the master bedroom. I thought he was there. I came inside. I heard him coming back, mumbling downstairs. He came upstairs. I have two closets in the master bedroom. I hid in one of them,” he explained.

The suspected intruder allegedly kicked in the door to the baby’s room before he made his way into the master bedroom and to the closet where Hajjaj was hiding.

“He looked into the other closet. He turned around to me and I attacked him. He had a gun and a knife so I backed off a little bit and there was a plastic box next to me and I hit him with it and he ran out of the room,” he explained.

Hajjaj’s wife, although initially in hiding, came out of the office and came face-to-face with Wilson.

“He saw her. He said, ‘Don’t move I’ll kill you. I’ll shoot you.’ She said, ‘No. no. We’re not moving. Don’t worry. Please don’t hurt us.'”

Wilson then reportedly made his way back downstairs but appeared ready to attack again, according to Hajjaj.

“He came back upstairs. Before he could get upstairs, I hit him with the hammer,” he said.

Hajajj says, after he hit the suspect with the hammer, the man went outside. Police said Wilson charged at them with the knife and gun, prompting them to open fire.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

“All I keep saying right now … thank God for my family’s safety,” said Hajajj. The initial stabbing victim was expected to survive, authorities said.

RELATED: Suspect Killed In Chino Hills Deputy-Involved Shooting