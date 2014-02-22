2 Former Workers Get Probation For LAX Dry Ice Blasts

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two former workers at Los Angeles International Airport have pleaded no contest to setting off dry ice explosions near airport terminals last year.
Los Angeles County prosecutors say 29-year-old DiCarlo Bennett and 41-year-old Miguel Angel Iniguez each entered the plea Friday to one felony count of possession of a destructive device.
Judge James Dabney sentenced both men to three years of probation and 480 hours of community service.
Iniguez was a supervisor and Bennett was an employee for the ground handling company Servisair
Police and prosecutors say the two men made three dry ice bombs near airport terminals in October, but only two of them exploded. No one was injured.
