Student Groups Denounce Racist Flier Sent To UCLA Asian American Studies Center

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Cultural student groups at UCLA are denouncing an anonymous flier containing several sexist slurs and racial epithets sent to the UCLA Asian American Studies Center.
The flier, which features a swastika and several racial and sexist slurs against whites, Asians, blacks, Mexicans and women, was sent to the UCLA Asian American Studies Center on Wednesday, according to a statement from the campus’ Asian Pacific Coalition that was signed by 25 cultural student groups from UCLA and other campuses as far as Florida State University.
The Asian Pacific Coalition’s statement also referenced a racist sign posted outside the UCLA Vietnamese Student Union Office in 2012.
This week’s anonymous flier is the latest race-related incident to hit the Westwood campus. In 2011, a YouTube video featuring UCLA student Alexandra Wallace ranting against Asian students in the library went viral.
Most students on the campus had not seen or heard about the flier, but were shocked to see what it said.
“This — it has to be a sort of joke, because this is way too outrageous,” one student said.
UCLA spokesman Steve Ritea issued the following statement regarding the latest incident: “Chancellor Block has reached out to leadership of the Asian American Studies Center to convey his disgust and frustration over this letter. Furthermore, he has asked UCPD to pursue a full investigation and keep him apprised.
“UCLA takes these matters very seriously and is dedicated to working toward effective strategies to combat racism and bigotry so that campus can be the welcoming, respectful environment our community deserves.”