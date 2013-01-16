$100K Reward Offered For Information In ‘AK-47 Bandit’ Bank Robberies

A $100,000 reward is being offered in exchange for information leading to the arrest of the “AK-47 Bandit” who has been linked to several robberies including one in Chino where a police officer was shot.

On Feb. 29, 2012, the California Bank & Trust on 5455 Riverside Drive in Chino, was robbed by a white male, described as 25-40 years old, with a stocky build.

KNX 1070's Pete Demetriou reports police said the suspect was armed with an AK-47 assault rifle and wore body armor over a dark-colored short-sleeved shirt and blue pants, as well as a ski mask covering his face.

While fleeing the scene, the suspect came into contact with a police officer and “fired upon the officer and seriously wounded him,” Laura Eimeller of the FBI said.

Since the Chino bank robbery, the suspect has been linked to additional heists in North Bend, Washington on July 6 and in Rexburg, Idaho on Nov. 7, the FBI said.

In both instances, the suspect carried a similar weapon and threatened bank employees before making his escape in a getaway car.

The suspect is also believed to be connected to the robbery of a Vacaville Bank of the West on March 12, the FBI said.

“He may also have been involved in an attempted robbery three days prior on March 9, 2012, of the Tri Counties Bank on the 1700 block of Challenge Way in Sacramento,” Eimeller said.

Anyone with information about the robberies or the identity and whereabouts of the suspect should contact investigators at a toll free number established for this case: 1 (855) 9 BANDIT or send an e-mail to: bandit@chinopd.org.

The suspect is considered heavily armed and dangerous and those who may come into contact with him are advised to contact law enforcement immediately and refrain from taking independent action to apprehend the suspect.

