Wake Up with Garth and Win $1,000

Watch CBS2 News Monday-Thursday from 4:30-7am and look for the days secret code word, enter it below for your chance to win $1,000! Viewers only need ONE correct code word each week to be eligible to win. Winners will be selected each Thursday on the following dates: February 2nd, 9th, 16th, and 23rd.
ENTER UP TO 4 TIMES PER WEEK!
(Only 1 entry per day)
FREE COFFEE FRIDAYS WITH GARTH!
Every Friday beginning February 3rd, come meet Garth Kemp, take a tour of our Toyota Mobile Weather Lab and enjoy FREE COFFEE at McDonald’s!
|Date
|Time
|Location
|Address
|2/03
|8-10am
|McDonald’s
|1326 E. Colorado Street, Glendale
|2/10
|8-10am
|McDonald’s
|1127 N. San Fernando Blvd, Burbank
|2/17
|8-10am
|McDonald’s
|12919 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood
|2/24
|8-10am
|McDonald’s
|2565 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank