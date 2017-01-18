Wake Up with Garth and Win $1,000

Watch CBS2 News Monday-Thursday from 4:30-7am and look for the days secret code word, enter it below for your chance to win $1,000! Viewers only need ONE correct code word each week to be eligible to win. Winners will be selected each Thursday on the following dates: February 2nd, 9th, 16th, and 23rd.

ENTER UP TO 4 TIMES PER WEEK!
(Only 1 entry per day)

FREE COFFEE FRIDAYS WITH GARTH!

Every Friday beginning February 3rd, come meet Garth Kemp, take a tour of our Toyota Mobile Weather Lab and enjoy FREE COFFEE at McDonald’s!


 

Date Time Location Address
2/03 8-10am McDonald’s 1326 E. Colorado Street, Glendale
2/10 8-10am McDonald’s 1127 N. San Fernando Blvd, Burbank
2/17 8-10am McDonald’s 12919 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood
2/24 8-10am McDonald’s 2565 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank

