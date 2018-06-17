STEAM Sundays: Meet A Robotics Engineer

Tesla Looking Into What Caused Actress Mary McCormack's Husband's Car To Spontaneously Catch FireTesla is looking into what caused actress Mary McCormack’s husband's car to spontaneously catch fire in West Hollywood. Amy Johnson reports.
These Are Healthful Options This Father's DayIf you're looking to fire up a grill on this Father's Day, a restaurant in Downey has great ideas for Kabobs. Craig Herrera reports.
STEAM Sundays: Meet A Robotics EngineerThis robotic engineer's passion for science and technology led to her dream job. Craig Herrera reports.
1 Dead, 20 Injured In New Jersey Arts Festival ShootingShooting broke out at an all-night art festival in Trenton, New Jersey, early Sunday, sending people stampeding from the scene and leaving one suspect dead and 20 people injured, authorities said.
San Pedro Rallies Around Gay Activist Who's Been Victmized In Hate CrimesCouncilman Joe Buscaino led the charge at Welcome Park to honor veteran Ryan Gierach. A rainbow flag was raised in his honor to show the community's support. Adrianna Weingold reports.
Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting In Van NuysA man was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Van Nuys tonight. Witnesses say the man was armed with a knife and terrorized people before police arrived. Chris Holmstrom reports.