Trish Swiderski And Taragi Thompson

KCALTV
Sponsored By
More KCALTV
Trish Swiderski And Taragi ThompsonSpecial education teacher proves giving up is never an option. Lisa Sigell reports.
'Big Bang Theory' Star Mayim Bialik Debuts New BookThe actress stopped by KCAL9 to talk about her book "Girling Up".
Vigil Held At Magic Mountain For Employee Missing Since JanuaryWilliam Cierzan vanished in January. Police believe he was killed. They say his nephew is the focus of their investigation. Tom Wait reports.
Reports: Trump Shared Highly Classified Information With RussiansWhite House denies report and quickly goes into damage-control mode. Dave Bryan reports.
Evelyn Taft's Weather Forecast (May 15)Partly cloudy and mild for the next few days, with a warmup expected toward the end of the week and into the weekend. Evelyn Taft reports.
Man Arrested In 1994 Huntington Beach KillingsA 64-year-old Colorado man and former Santa Ana teacher accused of gunning down two young men in Huntington Beach in 1994 made his first appearance in Orange County Superior Court Monday on double-murder charges. Michelle Gile reports.
KCBSTV
Lakers To Pick No. 2 In June's NBA DraftThe draft lottery awarded the second overall pick to Los Angeles while its arch rival Boston got the first pick.
Jackie Johnson's Weather Forecast (May 16)Clouds decreasing with weather warming heading toward the end of the week and into the weekend. Jackie Johnson reports.
Bill Cosby Says Racism Could Be Cause For Allegations Against HimBill Cosby is speaking out about his sexual assault scandal a month before his criminal trial is scheduled to begin.