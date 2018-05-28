California Election 2018: Travis Allen, Lone Trump Voter Running, Promises To End 'Illegal Sanctuary,' Require Voter ID

Friends, Family Mourn Slain Honors Student Killed At Menifee House PartyDevaughn Perkins was shot and killed early Saturday morning at what was described as a pre-graduation Cristy Fajardo reports.
California Election 2018: Travis Allen, Lone Trump Voter Running, Promises To End 'Illegal Sanctuary,' Require Voter IDThe current Republican assemblyman from Huntington Beach is toeing the Trump party line, promising to end in his first 100 days as governor the state's sanctuary status, implement voter ID requirements and put an end to California's high-speed rail project. The president, however, is backing John Cox in the race for governor. Dave Bryan reports.
Suspect Arrested In Deadly Pasadena Hit-And-Run CaseAbeme Minuta, 24, of Pasadena died when a white SUV slammed into his Honda Sunday. Robert Ibarra was arrested in the evening in connection with the hit-and-run collision.
California Election 2018: Endorsed By Trump, John Cox Says President Not To Blame For State's Housing Crisis, Gas Prices, TaxesGOP gubernatorial candidate John Cox tells CBS2's Dave Bryan the president has nothing to do with the problems facing Californians, adding he can do for the state what top Democratic candidates Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa failed to do for their cities as mayors.
CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (May 27)An update on the news and weather headlines we have been following throughout the day.
Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (May 27)Will we have weather to barbecue on Memorial day? Get the grill out! Markina Brown reports.