California Election 2018: Endorsed By Trump, John Cox Says President Not To Blame For State's Housing Crisis, Gas Prices, Taxes

California Election 2018: Endorsed By Trump, John Cox Says President Not To Blame For State's Housing Crisis, Gas Prices, TaxesGOP gubernatorial candidate John Cox tells CBS2's Dave Bryan the president has nothing to do with the problems facing Californians, adding he can do for the state what top Democratic candidates Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa failed to do for their cities as mayors.
CBSLA The Rundown - PM Edition (May 27)An update on the news and weather headlines we have been following throughout the day.
Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (May 27)Will we have weather to barbecue on Memorial day? Get the grill out! Markina Brown reports.
K-9 Officer Injured While Helping Bust 2 Burglary SuspectsOfficer Duke was hit by a truck and still managed to take down his suspect. Greg Mills reports.
LA River Open For Kayaking Starting Memorial DaySummer is officially a little less than a month away, but this weekend's beautiful weather came just in time for the reopening of the L.A. River's recreational areas. Adrianna Weingold reports.
Man Killed Following Hit-And-Run Crash In PasadenaOfficers responded to the scene of the deadly crash at Colorado and Sierra Madre boulevards at around 2 a.m. Joy Benedict reports.