Categories: News, KCBSTV
California Election 2018: Endorsed By Trump, John Cox Says President Not To Blame For State's Housing Crisis, Gas Prices, Taxes
GOP gubernatorial candidate John Cox tells CBS2's Dave Bryan the president has nothing to do with the problems facing Californians, adding he can do for the state what top Democratic candidates Gavin Newsom and Antonio Villaraigosa failed to do for their cities as mayors.

More Videos

Videos by Category

Politics
Weather
News

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch