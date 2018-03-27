Kerrie Egerton And Emma Salim

CBSLA Evening Weather Brief (March 26)Sunny, warmer and breezy for the next several days, with a bit of a cooldown possible toward the end of the week. Garth Kemp reports.
Woman Crushed By Tree As Glendale Neighbors Insist: 'We Pleaded With The City To Take Care Of This'Patricia Kennedy has been at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena after a massive oak tree fell on her Sunday afternoon as she was taking a stroll through a cul-de-sac in Glendale.
Local Teen Lends Helping Hand, Provides Those In Need With Free Medical SuppliesA teenage girl from Granada Hills is giving medical supplies a second life by taking medical equipment from people who no longer need it and giving it to people who do. Jo Kwon reports.
Mountain Lion Captured In AzusaA large half-blind female mountain lion roaming through the backyards of several homes in Azusa Monday morning has been safely caught. Lisa Sigell reports.
2 On Your Side: Social Security OverpaymentsWhen Social Security discovers overpayments, it wants its money back -- and fast. Kristine Lazar reports.