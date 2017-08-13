What Fans Need To Know Before Heading To Chargers Preseason Opener

What Fans Need To Know Before Heading To Chargers Preseason OpenerLos Angeles’ newest NFL team is getting ready for its preseason opener Sunday night. Joy Benedict reports.
Chilling Video Shows Moment Driver Plowed Into Crowd Of Protesters In VirginiaAuthorities say a 32-year-old was killed and at least 35 others were injured when James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, rammed his car into a crowd. Amy Johnson and Tom Wait report.
Markina Brown's Weather Forecast (Aug. 13)Sunday will be dry with slightly cooler temperatures. Markina Brown reports.
Missing Couple Found Dead In San Bernardino MountainsThe woman apparently called for help via 011 but rescue crews were unable to get to the couple in time. Cristy Fajardo reports.
First Look At White Supremacist Accused Of Intentionally Mowing Down ProtestersThe suspect's mother told reporters she knew her son was going to an alt-right rally but unsure of what that meant. Tom Wait reports.
Compton Father Of 5 Gunned Down In His GarageDerrick Sinclair, a father of five, was gunned down inside his garage Friday morning. Greg Mills reports.