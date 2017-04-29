The LA Riots, 25 Years Later: Day 5

Body Of 19-Year-Old Women Found In Ex-Boyfriend's Car Following StabbingSalina Araiza was found dead. Her ex-boyfriend is in custody. Michele Gile reports.
Facebook: Foreign Governments Used Its Social Platform To Influence Political DiscourseFacebook said it uncovered "several situations" where malicious actors used social media to "share information stolen from other sources. Randy Paige reports.
The LA Riots, 25 Years Later: CBS2 Special ReportA look back at the riots and how police and the community have changed.
The LA Riots, 25 Years Later: Day 5Riots force LAPD to examine its practices. Pat Harvey reports.
Eye On Entertainment (April 28)Well-known Hollywood faces join cast of "How to be a Latin Lover." Suzanne Marques reports.
Let Them [The Trolls!] Eat CakeOkay, not exactly Marie Antoinette but it's still sending a message. A Brooklyn bakery will put your hater's comments on a cake and then mail it to them. Juan Fernandez and Leyna Nguyen report.