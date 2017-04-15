Best Ways To Celebrate Earth Day In Los Angeles



In Los Angeles County this year, excitement is in the air as festivals and activities currently are in the works set to take place in various areas of the city, energized by the excitement of vendors, new product demos and the growing crowds that attend yearly. This year, Earth Day is expanding from its focal educational platform into a vibrant series of community fairs. From new models in solar panels and water purifiers to the latest fashion trends in bamboo apparel, Earth Day offers children, teens and adults a variety of events with activities that will educate, inform and entertain. There are several local events to choose from this year with delicious foods, craft demonstrations and visual presentations shedding light on the latest technologies geared toward environmental protection. Here are a few of the popular events on countdown for this year.



Grand Park Earth Day Celebration

200 North Grand Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90232

www.grandparkla.org/

Date: April 19, 2017 from 9am to 2pm



This year, head to downtown LA's beautiful Grand Park for its annual Earth Day celebration where the Music Center and DWP festival will help you discover ways in which you can live clean and go green in LA. Aside from teaching water conservation, climate change and the environment, the festival will include music by Claire Mills, tours of Grand Park's sustainable landscaping, composing workshops, healthy lifestyle vendors, food, crafts and and fun activities for the whole family.



Exposition Park Earth Day

Exposition Park

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90037

(800) 773-2489

www.expositionpark.com

Date: April 22, 2017 at 10am



Head for Exposition Park on April 22, 2017 starting at 10 a.m. for the second annual Earth Day LA event. Snack and sip on snacks and soft drinks as you mingle among the more than 50 exhibits pertinent to this occasion. Oh, and be sure to bring the kids as games and crafts will be ready for which the younger set can indulge and which, like the exhibits, are relevant to what Los Angeles city services do to be and remain sustainable. Admission is free and those who plan to take part are encouraged to arrive by public transport.



25th Annual Earth Day Celebration

Polliwog Park

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

www.citymb.info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2017 from 11am to 4pm



Held for the 25th consecutive year, Manhattan Beach's Earth Day celebration at Polliwog Park will include not only a celebration, but a concert as well. The City of Manhattan Beach Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with Volunteers and Organizations Improving the Community's Environment, will play host the events of the day featuring an assortment of great food and lively family fun, including music, games, eco-friendly products and information on the City of Manhattan Beach's efforts toward making our city a greater and greener place to live, play and work.



17th Annual Earth Day Celebration

The Aquarium of The Pacific

100 Aquarium Way

Long Beach, CA 90802

www.aquariumofpacific.org

Date: April 22, 2017 & April 23, 2017 from 9am to 5pm



This year, in honor of our great planet, the 17th Annual Long Beach Earth Day Festival will take place at the popular Aquarium of The Pacific with a variety of presentations that will bring awareness of ways we as consumers can join the effort to protect the environment and the oceans. Learn what you can do to help out the ocean as they offer easy, everyday tips to protect the environment. There will be booths from various Earth-friendly organizations and hands on learning demonstrations for all ages. The Aquarium will also debut new climate change programming and exhibits during Earth Day weekend.



Earth Day & Recycling

Toyota of Torrance

19600 Van Ness Ave.

Torrance, CA 90501

www.recycletorrance.org

Date: April 29, 2017 from 8am to 12pm



The City of Torrance is kicking off Earth Day again this year with a focus on recycling popular used items. Visitors are asked to bring paper documents they were planning to throw out and instead take advantage of free paper-shredding services. There will also be bins set up for electronics recycling. For clothing donations, there will be a clothes drop-off. For auto mechanics and car owners, there will be filter exchanges and used oil recycling available.



Pacoima Wash Natural Park Cleanup

Pacoima Wash Natural Park

801 8th St.

San Fernando, CA 91340

www.lamountains.com



The Pacoima Wash Natural Park Cleanup officially takes its mark on April 22 at 8:30 a.m. in honor of Earth Day and the chance for participants to get rid of trash and other debris from this former vacant lot that has become both a California native plant reserve (including foliage that is drought resistant) as well as a wildlife preserve. Tools are provided but don't forget to bring sunscreen and be sure to wear shoes that cover your whole foot.



Hauser & Wirth

901 E. Third St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

(213) 943-1620

www.hauserwirthlosangeles.com

Date: April 22, 2017 at 12pm

Get your gardening on for the Earth Day Celebration Workshop held at this West Adams mainstay starting at noon on Earth Day. This free event allows everyone to dig the dirt while learning a whole bunch about sustainable living courtesy teachers of the Garden School Foundation. Taking part is a win-win combination for every member of the family so sign up and enjoy.