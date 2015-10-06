Best Screen Printing And Embroidery Shops In Los Angeles



It's always fun to leave the party with a "team" shirt. Whether it's from an actual team, your team at work or your BF's bar mitzvah, having something personalized is meaningful. Los Angeles has a vast amount of embroidery and screen printing businesses at hand, but knowing who to depend on for last minute orders and who has the best gear is always a plus. Find the five best business that will take care of every printing, logo, design and embroidery need in L.A.



R & R T-Shirts

1015 S. San Fernando Blvd.

Burbank, CA 91502

(818) 569-0290

www.rnrtshirts.com 1015 S. San Fernando Blvd.Burbank, CA 91502(818) 569-0290 Customized printing and embroidery on T-shirts and apparel has been the mainstay of R & R’s business for the last 33 years. These guys are known for working with a vast variety of organizations including schools, churches and non-profits, as well as Fortune 500 companies. R & R utilizes the best quality apparel and has hundreds of styles for printing, screening and stitching. Think tees, tanks, v-necks and crew styles, fleece sweatshirts, hoodies and zip ups. R & R is a great resource for local athletic teams — youth, high school and adult rosters. PJ pants, bathrobes and towels are also popular for gifting (minimum order is six pieces).



California Print Company

8955 De Soto Ave.

Canoga Park, CA 91304

(818) 882-4578

www.californiaprintco.com 8955 De Soto Ave.Canoga Park, CA 91304(818) 882-4578 Avoid same old, generic logos and T-shirt artwork for schools, businesses, events and family reunions in L.A. with California Print Company. Its philosophy relies on its in-house designers who help customer create original designs and local flavor. Graphic designers are on-hand to help clients create a logo from scratch or work with original artwork to make it friendly for printing. Custom embroidery is one of the California Print Co.’s most popular services and ideal for polos, bags and hats, and clients like using embroidery for golf tournaments and charity functions. California Print Company uses the latest technology in screen printing or silk screening, which ensures accurate and on-budget products.



Imprint Revolution

10675 W. Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90064

(310) 474-4472

www.imprintrevolution.com 10675 W. Pico Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90064(310) 474-4472 Sometimes custom t-shirts or promotional items are a last-minute brainstorm idea in a meeting. Imprint Revolution is a customer favorite for these two reasons — the L.A. business specializes in last minute, and it has the capabilities to expedite rush orders without a minimum order. Servicing all facets of business and personal orders, Imprint works with film, TV and music industry folks, fashion entrepreneurs and is the official licensed printing business for official UCLA and USC gear. University Greek fraternities and sororities like Imprint’s applique, puff/3D embroidery and metallic thread products. Imprint also offers screen printing, transfers, direct-to-garment printing and dye sublimation services. Related: Best Bars For College Students In Los Angeles



Hollywood Screen Printing

7095 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 476-1007

hollywoodscreenprinting.com 7095 Hollywood Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 476-1007 What started in a small L.A. garage 11 years ago is now Hollywood Screen Printing. All done in-house, services offered are screen printing, embroidery and vinyl printing with Hollywood Screen’s printing, dryers and screen cleaning machines, which enables the company to make good on deadline promises. Vinyl printing is super cool with fun textures and interesting effects including glow in the dark, neon, metallic and reflective. Clients include NBC, Knott’s Berry Farm, UCLA, Capitol Records, Nickelodeon, Cross Fit Hollywood and lots more.



Family Industries

1700 N. Spring St.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(323) 227-1547

www.familyindustriesla.com 1700 N. Spring St.Los Angeles, CA 90012(323) 227-1547 Family Industries offers screen printing services, creative design consultation and production. In addition to traditional screen printing services (Family Industries churns out more than 5,000 t-shirts a day), Family Industries caters to the party and event circuit. Live screen printing and Live Sublimation are fun and engaging party activities for big and small events. The Family team brings the mobile equipment to the venue, giving guests the chance to create their own designs on T-shirts, socks, mouse pads, make-up bags, mini basketball hoops, flip flops and more. It’s a great idea for party favors. Related: Best Places To Throw A Kids Party In LA

