Best Places For Spaghetti In Los Angeles



Whether or not it's national spaghetti day, it's always a great option to order up this delicious dish and to load up on delicious carbs. You won't be disappointed in what Los Angeles has to offer, either. Each of these restaurants delivers on authenticity and profound flavor. The beauty of spaghetti is that this pasta is a perfectly blank canvas for chefs. From traditional spaghetti and meatballs to the more gourmet penchants of spaghetti and lobster, each of these perfect dishes is prepared with inspiration and appreciation.



Madeo

8897 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90048

Known for their great Italian food, Madeo is a staple throughout the L.A. dining scene. If you love spaghetti, Madeo offers a few great items on their menu to indulge in. Their Spaghetti All Aragosta is a popular dish and is served with Maine lobster on top of the spaghetti along with tomato sauce. Or, try their Spaghetti Alla Bolognese, which sits in a delicious veal meat sauce. Want more? Madeo serves up a Spaghettti Alla Bottarga with sea bass and dried eggs, which is a favorite.



Dan Tana’s

9071 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 275-9444

www.dantanasrestaurant.com

After a day of shopping, a classic bowl of spaghetti can really bring you back to life. Dan Tana's is one of the most favored Italian restaurants in the city. The restaurant has a rich history behind it, and a crowd that re-frequents this old Hollywood eatery. Dan Tana's offers a delicious spaghetti and meatballs dish, which is a staple item on the menu. The dish comes with long spaghetti noodles, meat sauce, or marinara if you like.



Cecconi’s

8764 Melrose Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90069

(310) 432-2000

Classic Italian food is the heart and soul of Cecconi's. At the top of Chef Andrea Cavaliere's specialties is his spaghetti lobster, a signature dish from this West Hollywood kitchen. Cavaliere's Northern Italian roots inspire Cecconi's spaghetti dish. The al dente pasta noodles are luxuriously enrobed with a traditional Italian tomato sauce and generous pieces of lobster. Chili, saffron, and basil are also included in the dish for extra flavor.



La Scala

434 N Canon Dr

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 275-0579

The culinary "A-Team" of La Scala offers terrific Italian food in the heart of the Beverly Hills triangle. Along with other pizza, and pasta dishes, this eatery offers several options for spaghetti if you have a craving. Their Spaghetti Al Pomodoro and Basilico offers fresh roma tomato sauce and basil, or opt for their Spaghetti Alla Checca, which comes with fresh chopped roma tomatoes, garlic basil, and extra virgin olive oil. But, the delicious spaghetti doesn't stop with those 2 options. You can also order up a bolognese spaghetti, with La Scala's traditional meat sauce!