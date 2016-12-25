Best Places For New Year’s Day Brunch 2017 In Los Angeles



New Year's Day is a chance to celebrate new beginnings, and the perfect time to set the tone for an abundant New Year. It's also a good way to spend the day relaxing from the night before. Whether you're ready to eat right with something light, or you're treating yourself to treasured treats, this list covers the best options, no matter what kind of food you're craving.



Brite Spot Diner

1918 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(213) 484-9800

www.britespotdiner.com 1918 Sunset BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90026(213) 484-9800 Brite Spot diner isn’t open 24 hours a day, but it almost is. Keep this in mind in the early morning hours on New Year’s Day when those late night food cravings kick in. For the rest of us, starting at 8am, Brite Spot will be serving their entire menu. Sunset Ranch cage-free, organic eggs are available all day in Brite Spot’s variety of omelettes, Benedicts, and scrambles, as well as their “Hangover” (scrambled eggs, chicken andouille sausage, grilled peppers, home fries, cheddar and jack cheeses, green onions, pesto and sour cream). Breakfast fare like pancakes, oatmeal and biscuits share the menu with lunch and dinner dishes. Everything is made in-house, including the roast turkey and pastrami. The burgers are not to be missed, but be sure to save room for their award-winning desserts.



The Pikey

7617 W Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 850-5400

www.thepikeyla.com 7617 W Sunset BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90046(323) 850-5400 Hollywood’s The Pikey restaurant boasts a classic room which dates back to 1934, and is perfect to celebrate memorable events. So, celebrate New Year’s Day by having brunch at this Sunset Boulevard institution! Chef Johnson takes the gastropub concept and will be serving a great brunch menu, with irresistible specials like a Suckling Pig Hash with Two Fried Eggs & Pickled Onion; and Lobster Tail with Lobster Scrambled Eggs, Crème Fraîche & Caviar. Brunch will begin at 10:30 a.m. with a complimentary Bloody Mary or Mimosa. Or, fuel your day with their acclaimed weekend Bottomless Bloody Marys and Mimosas made with organic fresh orange juice for $15 a person.



Hyperion Public

2358 Hyperion Avenue

Silver Lake, CA 90027

(323) 761.6440

www.HyperionPublic.com 2358 Hyperion AvenueSilver Lake, CA 90027(323) 761.6440 Start your new year off right at one of Los Angeles’ hottest restaurants. With a location in Silver Lake and Studio City, Hyperion Public will offer a delicious brunch from 9am to 3pm, and then dinner from 5pm to 10pm. With five varieties of Mimosas to choose from, make sure to try the classic Bellini with peach nectar and champagne, or the bright and beachy Hyperion Sunrise with pama, mango nectar and champagne. Then, order up delicious breakfast options like their Crab & Avocado Omelette with three eggs, crab, avocado, wasabi cream with your choice of fruit or home fries. Or try the Chilaquiiles with eggs, salsa roja, jack, cheddar, caramelized onions and fresh corn tortilla strips with your choice of chicken or chorizo for that added flavor bonus. If you are sticking to that resolution you made last night, there’s no need to sacrifice deliciousness when it comes to the Farmer Dave’s Bounty with shaved cauliflower, zucchini, radicchio, arugula, radish, shallot, toasted sunflower seeds, edamame hummus and garlic lemon vinaigrette. The Truffled Frittata with truffled mushrooms, pecorino, arugula, olive oil, lemon spritz and toast is also a great option. Brunch Cocktails will also be on offer, including their Bloody Mary (it is National Bloody Mary Day!), a Michelada or a Flaming Greyhound with St. George chili vodka, muddled jalapeno and grapefruit juice; because the party should continue from the night before.



Venice Whaler

10 West Washington Boulevard

Venice, CA 90292

(310) 821-8737

www.venicewhaler.com 10 West Washington BoulevardVenice, CA 90292(310) 821-8737 Wake up and head to Venice for a great New Year’s Day brunch by the beach! Opening two hours early, the Venice Whaler will start serving a limited menu of delectable dishes at 9am from Executive Chef Nick Liberato. Get started by enjoying their amazing Bloody Mary Burger made with an 8 oz Black Angus Sirloin Patty, Bloody Mary aioli, sunny-side up egg, homemade hash brown and celery stalk, on a Brioche bun. Soak up the ocean view while enjoying the Seafood Tostada with crab, shrimp, remoulade, Serrano chili, avocado and cilantro, the Beach Mussels stewed in fennel pollen and kaffir lime cream, served with sourdough or try the Famous Fish Tacos with your choice of grilled or beer battered cod or grilled shrimp with pico de gallo, cabbage and chipotle crema over corn tortillas. For drinks, toast to the new year with the Breakfast Grand Slam Shot made of Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey with an orange juice and butterscotch schnapps and bacon chaser, or go tropical with the Paradise City, a fresh coconut cocktail made with Svedka vodka, coconut water, pineapple, salted vanilla and lime in a fresh coconut. The Venice Whaler will be open on New Year’s Day for from 9am to 2pm.



The Wallace

3833 Main St

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 202-6400

www.thewallacela.com 3833 Main StCulver City, CA 90232(310) 202-6400 On New Year’s Day, enjoy a great brunch at this bar/restaurant! Brunch dishes include items like a morning burger with an egg on it, as well as raspberry French toast with piloncillo syrup, and much more. To go along with your brunch, make sure and order some of their unique cocktails, including a mimosa, a bloody mary, the ‘early ace,’ with london dry gin, earl grey. lemon, and pistachio foam, the ‘apple tree,’ with damrak gin, clear creek apple brandy, lillet blanc, and honey, and many other options.



Culina

Four Seasons Beverly Hills

300 S Doheny Dr

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(310) 860-4000

www.culinarestaurant.com Four Seasons Beverly Hills300 S Doheny DrLos Angeles, CA 90048(310) 860-4000 To ring in the new year, Culina at The Four Seasons in Beverly Hills will be offering a great brunch. For $119 for adults, and $59 for children five to twelve, enjoy a breakfast station, seafood on ice, a carving and much more. The brunch will be from 11am to 6pm, and feature Culina’s wellness shots and freshly squeezed juices. Or, continue the celebration of the New Year with mimosas or cocktails.



Haché LA

Haché LA

3319 West Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90026

(323) 928-2963

www.hachela.com Haché LA3319 West Sunset BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90026(323) 928-2963 On New Year’s Day, Haché LA will be open for Brunch from 11:30 am to 3pm, and is the only place to be for brunching in Silver Lake. Welcome your taste buds to 2016 with Michael Scheper’s homemade drinks and French-style burgers. As you sip on your luscious libation to celebrate the New Year, bite into their delicious HACHÉ Breakfast Sandwich made with two eggs over medium, three strips of smoky-crisp bacon, American cheese and the signature Karma Sauce on a No. 19 bun. Looking for a meatier option? Order a HACHÉ Breakfast Burger! Any burger can turn into brunch paradise with the addition of bacon or a fried egg, and every burger boasts flavors as diverse as they are robust. There is the Swiss Onion Burger with the gruyere, caramelized onions, and mustard or channel good vibes with the Karma Burger, topped with Karma sauce and American cheese. Or, try the Mediterranean Burger, with spicy hummus, roasted red peppers and feta. Make sure to order up Mick’s Triple Cooked Fries with your burger though! Then have a delicious dessert to finish off your brunch. Their Wisconsin Real Frozen Custards are incredible. With flavors like Cookie Butter and Bananas Foster to satisfy sweet cravings, you’ll be in heaven.



Momed

233 S Beverly Dr

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

(310) 270-4444

www.atmomed.com 233 S Beverly DrBeverly Hills, CA 90212(310) 270-4444 Since the Mediterranean diet has long been lauded for its longevity-providing properties, Momed (short for “modern Mediterranean”) seems like the perfect place for your first meal to start the new year. Stop in on January 1st for dishes like pancakes from Marrakech (semolina, seasonal berries, rose petal preserves, honey butter); Shakshuka (organic egg, oven roasted tomato ragu, pepper, onion, herbs, pita); or the skillet scramble (frittata-style organic eggs with choice of barrel-aged feta, tomato, wild mushroom, spinach, onions, olives, spicy soujuk sausage. There are also Momed’s various Benedicts, omelet, and the challah French toast with berries.