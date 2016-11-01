Best Men’s Shops In Los Angeles



Much like their female counterparts, men in Los Angeles actually do care a lot about fashion. Luckily for LA. guys, there are a string of mens shops that now cater to them around town. Here are some of the best men's boutiques in LA.



www.openingceremony.us 451 N La Cienega BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90048(310) 652-1120 Opening it’s first store in Los Angeles in April of 2007, Opening Ceremony is actually located in Charlie Chaplin’s former dance studio. The sprawling two-floor space has everything you need from classic cool to attention grabbing clothing and is truly one of the most original shops to offer style and fashion for men. From designer picks to books, Opening Ceremony offers some of the latest looks.



www.selfedge.com 144 N La Brea AveLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 933-9000 Located On La Brea Ave., Self Edge is a great shop to find your perfect pair of raw denim jeans. From jean brands like Iron Heart, Real Japan Blues and Sling & Stones, you won’t leave with out a pair of jeans that fits perfectly with your body. And, with an excellent staff, you can be sure you are measured to perfection so you can find your right size. If you are new to the raw denim world, this shop’s staff is very helpful and will answer any questions you may have.



www.generalquartersstore.com 153 S La Brea AveLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 937-5391 This shop is truly a shop built for men. If you’re one of the rare men in LA who actually dislikes shopping, this is the place you will enjoy to shop! Blair, the owner, is usually on hand to tend to all his customers and he wants all his shoppers to feel comfortable, whether they are just browsing or purchasing an item. Stop by and you will find an eclectic mix of amazing menswear at this fantastic shop.



www.jcrew.com 189 The Grove DrLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 939-1797 When JCrew decided to separate their mens stores from the womens a few years back, they took a major step forward in making their mens brand a big hit. While their mens clothes were already popular, the stores gave men a place to take advantage of even more great clothing just for the modern man. From button down shirts, pants, jackets, shorts, t-shirts and shoes, to items from some the best artisan brands, JCrew has reinvented what it’s like to shop for mens clothing. They single-handedly re-popularized the Vans shoe brand by adding in their own special twist, and teamed up with other local and global brands to do the same. From Barbour jackets and Alden joes and more, you’ll find some great items at these shops.



www.stevenalan.com 123 S La Brea AveLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 938-1542 Offering a preppy and modern look, Steven Alan has proved the test of time. With locations in Los Angeles, New York and elsewhere, the brand offers a collection of carefully curated clothes with a classic American look. Carrying both their own brands, as well as other terrific brands from around the world, shoppers will get their pick of everything from jeans, pants, button down shirts, sweaters, jackets, and shoes, to fine eyewear and more.