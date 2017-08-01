Best Ice Cream Sandwiches In Los Angeles



Los Angelenos are always ready to chow down on something cold and delicious. Over the last few years, ice cream sandwiches have re-emerged as fun ways to experiment with seasonal ice cream flavors, new ingredients and occasionally unique tastes. The result is something sweet and chilly to keep you cool.



Coolhaus

8588 Washington Boulevard

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 424-5559

www.eatcoolhaus.com



What started as just an LA-based cart selling ice cream sandwiches has expanded into carts in New York, Miami, Austin, and Dallas and finally a brick-and-mortar shop in Culver City. There are a number of sandwich combinations that could be made from the various cookies and ice cream flavors. Called Sammies, there are a variety of delicious flavors to choose from here, including snickerdoodle with strawberry ice cream, salted caramel wrapped in snickerdoodle cookies, double chocolate cookies with peanut butter ice cream, double chocolate cookies with cookies and cream ice cream, Tahitian vanilla bean with chocolate chip cookies and more. You can also build your own ice cream sandwich with choice of cookies and ice cream! These ice cream sandwiches can even be found in some local supermarkets!



Sprinkles Ice Cream

944 Avocado Ave

Newport Beach, CA 92660, USA

(949) 760-0003



Sprinkles has made quite the name for themselves in the past several years. And, they deserve it. With delicious ice cream, cupcakes and other treats, they have become a sweets powerhouse in Southern California. If you're hungry for a sweet treat ice cream sandwich, head to any one of their L.A or Orange County locations and pick from the wall of flavors being offered for the day along with two of your favorite cookies. The possibilities are endless here for flavors!



Diddy Riese

926 Broxton Avenue

Westwood, CA 90024

(310) 208-0448

www.diddyriese.com



The one thing all UCLA students can count on is that they will probably eat too many Diddy Riese ice cream sandwiches over the course of their time on campus. The store is smack dab in the middle of Westwood, and there is often a long line just to get inside. There are 10 classic cookies such as Sugar Cinnamon, Oatmeal Raisin Walnut and Chocolate Chip and 12 Dreyer's ice cream flavors. The best part is that you can snag a big ice cream sandwich for less than $2. It is hard to get a deal like that in this city, so why not get a few to share with friends too?



The Churro Borough

1726 N Vermont Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 662-0341

www.churroborough.com



The Churro Borough made a genius move by using the Mexican version of a fried dessert as the basis for an all-American sweet. Make sure to try their Original Churro Ice Cream Sandwich if you're looking for something truly delicious. With one scoop of your choice of ice cream, sandwiched between two freshly fried churro discs, and tossed in their house spiced sugar, it's a favorite at this Los Feliz sweet spot.



Carmela Ice Cream

2495 E Washington Blvd

Pasadena, CA 91104

(626) 797.1405

www.carmelaicecream.com



Carmela Ice Cream has received many mentions and accolades since it first opened, and the ice cream sandwiches are part of the hoopla. The store has several signature ice cream flavors, including salted caramel, brown sugar vanilla bean, Intelligentsia espresso, earl grey tea, lavender honey, and rotating seasonal offerings, such as cantaloupe sorbet, cucumber sorbet, lemon verbena vanilla bean and Raspberry Rose Sorbet. You will always find the three main pre-packaged varieties in the freezer case – dark chocolate with salted caramel, chocolate chip with brown sugar vanilla bean and dark chocolate with fresh mint, along with a couple of surprise seasonal offerings. Of course, you are more than welcome to make your own pair. Carmela Ice Cream has locations in Pasadena, Los Angeles, Woodland Hills and at several farmers' markets.



Beachy Cream

1209 Wilshire Boulevard

Santa Monica, CA 90403

(310) 656-4999

www.beachycream.com



Beachy Cream's modern twist on nostalgic summertime moments is alluring and sweet – just like the ice cream sandwich combinations that have been rockin' Los Angeles. Some of their offerings this summer include the Ginger Wipeout with molassas spice cookies along with candied ginger ice cream, the Strawberry Surfer Girl with balsamic swirl ice cream inside sugar cookies, as well as the Key Lime Cowabunga, with coconut oatmeal cookies and key lime ice cream! Yum.



The Milk Shop

7290 Beverly Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 939-6455

www.themilkshop.com



The Milk Shop's (also known to locals as just 'Milk') signature ice cream sandwiches feature a twist on the traditional cookie by using a colorful macaron as the base. The sweet shop offers tasty ice cream flavors that are always changing. Some flavors include, red velvet, the grasshopper, coffee toffee, arroz con leche, watermelon and their fruity pebbles ice cream on a macaron are stand outs. Crunching through the meringue cookies is just as fun as catching any drops of ice cream that may melt down your finger. The coolest thing about this treat is that you can turn the sandwich into a cake if you want something bigger to share with a group. Or, if you are not a fan of sharing, keep it all to yourself. You can choose to make your own sandwich with any of their freshly baked cookies and your choice of ice cream or sorbet.



Chunk-n-Chip

201 E 4th St

Santa Ana, CA 92701

(562) 650-0374

www.chunknchip.com



Chunk-n-Chip is located south of L.A., but it's one you won't want to miss out on. Make sure to pick one of their Sammiches, which put Chunk-N-Chip on the map. These tasty ice cream sandwiches are the perfect way to experience the craft ice cream here. The oven-warm, ooey gooey cookies go perfectly with the ice cream. These aren't your typical ice cream sandwiches. They're better. With true artisanal skill, Chunk-n-Chip crafts these with their large selection of ice cream and cookies. You can even add two flavors of ice cream into your sandwich! Make sure to keep your eye out for their truck as well, which can deliver hand-made to order ice cream sandwiches.