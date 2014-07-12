Best Places For Chocolate Chip Cookies In Los Angeles

A classic, the chocolate cookie is made by many but only perfected by some. With all the bakeries, pastry shops and restaurants each with their own rendition of this great American tasty treat, it can be tough to nail down the best spots. With August boasting National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, we put in some hard work, great tastings, and a few extra pounds, to compile a list of the best chocolate chip cookies LA has to offer.
Proof Bakery
3156 Glendale Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 664-8633
www.proofbakeryla.com
Located in Atwater Village, Proof Bakery offers up a chocolate chip cookie that will quite literally have you coming back time and time again. Constantly rated among the best in LA, the chocolate chip cookies here are simply delicious. Topped with Maldon salt, the cookie here offers up dark chocolate with a smokiness and hints of vanilla to keep people captivated with the taste.
DeLuscious Milk + Cookies
829 N Highland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 460-2370
www.delusciouscookies.com
Located on Highland near Melrose, DeLuscious Milk + Cookies isn’t your normal pastry shop. A store, which looks like more of a showroom than a bakery delivers one of the finest chocolate chip cookies around though. These huge renditions of this classic treats come in gluten-free, vegan and original versions and are thin with crispy edges coupled with butter and notes of vanilla flavoring. Though they are thin, each cookie is packed with a large share of chocolate with a chewy middle.
Gjelina Take-Away
1429 Abbot Kinney Blvd
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 450-1429
www.gjelina.com
With a huge amount of chocolate inside and a rich buttery taste, Gjelina stands out among the best. Flecked with oatmeal, this is not your average cookie. People come from far and wide to get their chance to taste in the deliciousness of this chocolate chip wafer-thin gooey cookie.
Sycamore Kitchen
143 S La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 939-0151
www.thesycamorekitchen.com
From the husband and wife team which owns the popular eatery Hatfields, this hip breakfast and lunch cafe certainly delivers its own version of the classic cookie. Karen Hatfield, the pastry chef behind Sycamore Kitchen, has a passion for changing up the regular and introducing us with something special. It shows. The chick, chewy, chocolate chip rye cookie that you’ll find at Sycamore Kitchen comes with a hint of caraway or Persian cumin along with sea salt to make for a perfect combination. Whether you order a coffee or a full meal, you certainly need to order this for dessert.
Huckleberry
1014 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 451-2311
www.huckleberrycafe.com
Soft and chewy, the chocolate chip cookie at Huckleberry doubles up on the french luxury chocolate. Made with Valrhona chocolate from a wine growing district near Lyon, France, Huckleberry’s chocolate chip cookie is simply delicious. With rich, dark chocolate, and a cakey center, patrons say the chocolate to cookie ratio here is just perfect.
Diddy Riese
926 Broxton Ave
Westwood, CA 90024
(310) 208-0448
www.diddyriese.com
You knew that this list wouldn’t be complete without adding this Westwood favorite. Fresh from the oven, the chocolate chip cookies here go great with a scoop of ice cream and are the perfect mix of chocolate which seems to ooze from the warm dough.
MILK
7290 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 939-6455
www.themilkshop.com
Does MILK ever do anything with half intentions with its bakery items? Practically everything here is delicious no matter what you decide to get. So, it should come as no surprise that the cookies make our best of list. Although smaller than others, they are made up of delicious milk chocolate with a gooey center. Choose between their classic chocolate chip cookie or their “Ooey Gooey Chocolate Chip” for some extra chocolately taste. We recommend using the cookies to make a sandwich out of. With delicious flavors of ice cream in between, you can’t go wrong.
Joan’s On Third
8350 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 655-2285
www.joansonthird.com
Made with tcho chocolate, Joan’s On Third offers up a cookie with equal parts chocolate chips to cookie dough. While not massive, these gourmet treats offer hints of villa with small chocolate chunks.
Tavern
11648 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
(310) 806-6464
www.tavernla.com
The glamorous Tavern restaurant, which offers fine dining, also offers both a crispy and soft version of their chocolate chip cookie which tops our list with great flavoring.