Best Places For Chocolate Chip Cookies In Los Angeles



A classic, the chocolate cookie is made by many but only perfected by some. With all the bakeries, pastry shops and restaurants each with their own rendition of this great American tasty treat, it can be tough to nail down the best spots. With August boasting National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, we put in some hard work, great tastings, and a few extra pounds, to compile a list of the best chocolate chip cookies LA has to offer.



Proof Bakery

3156 Glendale Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90039

(323) 664-8633

www.proofbakeryla.com 3156 Glendale BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90039(323) 664-8633 Located in Atwater Village, Proof Bakery offers up a chocolate chip cookie that will quite literally have you coming back time and time again. Constantly rated among the best in LA, the chocolate chip cookies here are simply delicious. Topped with Maldon salt, the cookie here offers up dark chocolate with a smokiness and hints of vanilla to keep people captivated with the taste.



DeLuscious Milk + Cookies

829 N Highland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90038

(323) 460-2370

www.delusciouscookies.com 829 N Highland AveLos Angeles, CA 90038(323) 460-2370 Located on Highland near Melrose, DeLuscious Milk + Cookies isn’t your normal pastry shop. A store, which looks like more of a showroom than a bakery delivers one of the finest chocolate chip cookies around though. These huge renditions of this classic treats come in gluten-free, vegan and original versions and are thin with crispy edges coupled with butter and notes of vanilla flavoring. Though they are thin, each cookie is packed with a large share of chocolate with a chewy middle.



Gjelina Take-Away

1429 Abbot Kinney Blvd

Venice, CA 90291

(310) 450-1429

www.gjelina.com 1429 Abbot Kinney BlvdVenice, CA 90291(310) 450-1429 With a huge amount of chocolate inside and a rich buttery taste, Gjelina stands out among the best. Flecked with oatmeal, this is not your average cookie. People come from far and wide to get their chance to taste in the deliciousness of this chocolate chip wafer-thin gooey cookie.



Sycamore Kitchen

143 S La Brea Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 939-0151

www.thesycamorekitchen.com 143 S La Brea AveLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 939-0151 From the husband and wife team which owns the popular eatery Hatfields, this hip breakfast and lunch cafe certainly delivers its own version of the classic cookie. Karen Hatfield, the pastry chef behind Sycamore Kitchen, has a passion for changing up the regular and introducing us with something special. It shows. The chick, chewy, chocolate chip rye cookie that you’ll find at Sycamore Kitchen comes with a hint of caraway or Persian cumin along with sea salt to make for a perfect combination. Whether you order a coffee or a full meal, you certainly need to order this for dessert.



Huckleberry

1014 Wilshire Boulevard

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 451-2311

www.huckleberrycafe.com 1014 Wilshire BoulevardSanta Monica, CA 90401(310) 451-2311 Soft and chewy, the chocolate chip cookie at Huckleberry doubles up on the french luxury chocolate. Made with Valrhona chocolate from a wine growing district near Lyon, France, Huckleberry’s chocolate chip cookie is simply delicious. With rich, dark chocolate, and a cakey center, patrons say the chocolate to cookie ratio here is just perfect.



Diddy Riese

926 Broxton Ave

Westwood, CA 90024

(310) 208-0448

www.diddyriese.com 926 Broxton AveWestwood, CA 90024(310) 208-0448 You knew that this list wouldn’t be complete without adding this Westwood favorite. Fresh from the oven, the chocolate chip cookies here go great with a scoop of ice cream and are the perfect mix of chocolate which seems to ooze from the warm dough.



MILK

7290 Beverly Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 939-6455

www.themilkshop.com 7290 Beverly BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90036(323) 939-6455 Does MILK ever do anything with half intentions with its bakery items? Practically everything here is delicious no matter what you decide to get. So, it should come as no surprise that the cookies make our best of list. Although smaller than others, they are made up of delicious milk chocolate with a gooey center. Choose between their classic chocolate chip cookie or their “Ooey Gooey Chocolate Chip” for some extra chocolately taste. We recommend using the cookies to make a sandwich out of. With delicious flavors of ice cream in between, you can’t go wrong.



Joan’s On Third

8350 W 3rd St

Los Angeles, CA 90048

(323) 655-2285

www.joansonthird.com 8350 W 3rd StLos Angeles, CA 90048(323) 655-2285 Made with tcho chocolate, Joan’s On Third offers up a cookie with equal parts chocolate chips to cookie dough. While not massive, these gourmet treats offer hints of villa with small chocolate chunks.



Tavern

11648 San Vicente Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90049

(310) 806-6464

www.tavernla.com 11648 San Vicente BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90049(310) 806-6464 The glamorous Tavern restaurant, which offers fine dining, also offers both a crispy and soft version of their chocolate chip cookie which tops our list with great flavoring.

