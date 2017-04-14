Best Bars In Laguna Beach



Laguna Beach has an active nightlife, and there are plenty of bars sustaining it. Men and women who go out into the dark in search of fun will find it in any number of Laguna Beach’s bars. All one has to do is head towards the lights and the ocean when the moon is out, and there should be some warm bars nearby. They will provide you with shelter, warmth and an entertaining space. All bars vary in their atmospheres, but they will all keep you engaged while you are out during the most exciting part of a person’s day. Laguna Beach has an active nightlife, and there are plenty of bars sustaining it. Men and women who go out into the dark in search of fun will find it in any number of Laguna Beach’s bars. All one has to do is head towards the lights and the ocean when the moon is out, and there should be some warm bars nearby. They will provide you with shelter, warmth and an entertaining space. All bars vary in their atmospheres, but they will all keep you engaged while you are out during the most exciting part of a person’s day.



The Deck On Laguna Beach

Pacific Edge Hotel

627 Sleepy Hollow Ln

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-6700

www.deckonlaguna.com



Located inside the Pacific Edge Hotel in Laguna Beach, The Deck On Laguna offers unparalleled views of the Pacific as you sip on cocktails of all kinds. Aside from a delicious lunch and dinner menu with plenty of seafood options, sandwiches and more, they offer signature cocktails as well. Sip on their So-Cal Mule, their version of the Moscow Mule, with Vodka, ginger beer and lime sour, as well as a California Cooler with Hendrick’s Gin, cucumber, jalapeños, ginger beer and mint, and much more. The bar also offers a terrific red and wine list! Those looking to sip on cocktails with sweeping views of the water right on the beach will be in heaven here. Pacific Edge Hotel627 Sleepy Hollow LnLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 494-6700Located inside the Pacific Edge Hotel in Laguna Beach, The Deck On Laguna offers unparalleled views of the Pacific as you sip on cocktails of all kinds. Aside from a delicious lunch and dinner menu with plenty of seafood options, sandwiches and more, they offer signature cocktails as well. Sip on their So-Cal Mule, their version of the Moscow Mule, with Vodka, ginger beer and lime sour, as well as a California Cooler with Hendrick’s Gin, cucumber, jalapeños, ginger beer and mint, and much more. The bar also offers a terrific red and wine list! Those looking to sip on cocktails with sweeping views of the water right on the beach will be in heaven here.



Stateroom Bar

Driftwood Kitchen

619 Sleepy Hollow Ln

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 715-7700

www.driftwoodkitchen.com



The Stateroom Bar is a compliment to the popular eatery known as Driftwood Kitchen in Laguna Beach. Featuring handcrafted cocktails with a focus on whiskey and bourbon, bartenders here know what they’re doing when they’re crafting artisan libations for guests. And, with an oceanfront bar setting, you’ll be sipping in style with a view. The bar offers an outside patio with couches. But, don’t worry about getting cold, as they offer fire pits for cold nights! Driftwood Kitchen619 Sleepy Hollow LnLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 715-7700The Stateroom Bar is a compliment to the popular eatery known as Driftwood Kitchen in Laguna Beach. Featuring handcrafted cocktails with a focus on whiskey and bourbon, bartenders here know what they’re doing when they’re crafting artisan libations for guests. And, with an oceanfront bar setting, you’ll be sipping in style with a view. The bar offers an outside patio with couches. But, don’t worry about getting cold, as they offer fire pits for cold nights!



Kya Bistro Bar

La Casa Del Camino

1287 S Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 376-9718

www.kyabistro.com



Kya Bistro Bar, located inside La Casa del Camino, dates back to 1929 and has quite a history. Hollywood stars of 1929 were fans of the coastal retreat and its beautiful location, and today the hotel still stands the test of time by bringing guests to experience its charm. Kya Bistro Bar serves up small plates of food to go with their drinks. La Casa Del Camino1287 S Coast HwyLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 376-9718Kya Bistro Bar, located inside La Casa del Camino, dates back to 1929 and has quite a history. Hollywood stars of 1929 were fans of the coastal retreat and its beautiful location, and today the hotel still stands the test of time by bringing guests to experience its charm. Kya Bistro Bar serves up small plates of food to go with their drinks.



Stateroom Bar

Driftwood Kitchen

619 Sleepy Hollow Lane

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

{949} 715-7700

www.driftwoodkitchen.com



Driftwood Kitchen, located in Laguna Beach, is also home to Stateroom Bar, which offers handcrafted cocktails with an emphasis on fine whiskeys and bourbons. The bar also has a link to old Hollywood. They count Slim Summerville, a deceased comedic actor whose career started in the days of silent films, as their “historic tenant” and serve drinks that are reminders of his own tastes. Open till midnight, patrons can enjoy oversized couches and glowing fire pits for those cold nights where you just want to get warm and cozy by the fireplace. Driftwood Kitchen619 Sleepy Hollow LaneLaguna Beach, CA 92651{949} 715-7700Driftwood Kitchen, located in Laguna Beach, is also home to Stateroom Bar, which offers handcrafted cocktails with an emphasis on fine whiskeys and bourbons. The bar also has a link to old Hollywood. They count Slim Summerville, a deceased comedic actor whose career started in the days of silent films, as their “historic tenant” and serve drinks that are reminders of his own tastes. Open till midnight, patrons can enjoy oversized couches and glowing fire pits for those cold nights where you just want to get warm and cozy by the fireplace.



Rooftop Lounge

La Casa Del Camino

1289 S Coast Hwy

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 497-2446

www.rooftoplagunabeach.com



Situated inside the La Casa Del Camino hotel, The Rooftop Lounge is easily one of the best bars in the Laguna Beach area. With sweeping views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, the bar that’s perched on the top floor of the hotel, offers delicious cocktails and great people-watching too. While you sip on cocktails, wine, beer, and other drinks, you can also choose from appetizers, and a full menu of food as well. Mojitos, martinis, margaritas, and just about anything else is on offer here. And, to kick it up a notch, indulge in one of the best happy hours in town while you watch the sunset. La Casa Del Camino1289 S Coast HwyLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 497-2446Situated inside the La Casa Del Camino hotel, The Rooftop Lounge is easily one of the best bars in the Laguna Beach area. With sweeping views of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, the bar that’s perched on the top floor of the hotel, offers delicious cocktails and great people-watching too. While you sip on cocktails, wine, beer, and other drinks, you can also choose from appetizers, and a full menu of food as well. Mojitos, martinis, margaritas, and just about anything else is on offer here. And, to kick it up a notch, indulge in one of the best happy hours in town while you watch the sunset. Related: Best Irish Pubs In The Inland Empire



Marine Room Tavern

214 Ocean Ave.

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 494-3027

www.marineroomtavern.com



Marine Room Tavern emphasizes three things: live music, whiskey and pretty girls. Their menu has a long and diverse selection of alcoholic beverages. For those who would like to provide live entertainment at the tavern, there is an online form available for performers. There is also an online form for those who would like to book an event at the tavern. 214 Ocean Ave.Laguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 494-3027Marine Room Tavern emphasizes three things: live music, whiskey and pretty girls. Their menu has a long and diverse selection of alcoholic beverages. For those who would like to provide live entertainment at the tavern, there is an online form available for performers. There is also an online form for those who would like to book an event at the tavern. Related: Best Bars In Fullerton



Brussels Bistro

222 Forest Ave.

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 376-7955

www.brusselsbistro.com



A Belgian bar may sound unusually specific, but apparently Belgium has their very own delicious beers and French fries (or, in this case, Belgium fries). Besides their beer, wine and cocktails, the bar also has authentic Belgian fare with a “French flare.” They can serve up roasted salmon or appetizers like cheese croquettes. They have all-you-can-eat mussels and fries, including a beverage (Belgian beer on tap or house wine) Monday – Wednesday. On Friday and Saturday nights they transform into a nightclub. 222 Forest Ave.Laguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 376-7955A Belgian bar may sound unusually specific, but apparently Belgium has their very own delicious beers and French fries (or, in this case, Belgium fries). Besides their beer, wine and cocktails, the bar also has authentic Belgian fare with a “French flare.” They can serve up roasted salmon or appetizers like cheese croquettes. They have all-you-can-eat mussels and fries, including a beverage (Belgian beer on tap or house wine) Monday – Wednesday. On Friday and Saturday nights they transform into a nightclub.

Leilani Allmon writes for fun and enjoys sharing her thoughts on the internet. She resides in Murrieta, CA. More of her writings can be found on Examiner.com: http://www.examiner.com/everyday-people-in-anaheim/leilani-allmon