Best Bars In Downtown Los Angeles

The city of Los Angeles is known for its tourist scene on Hollywood Boulevard and especially for its fashionable Hollywood bar scene. Over the last few years, construction has been taking place in Downtown L.A. with artists’ lofts, concert arenas and a festive bar scene rising up and attracting international appeal from tourists and residents the like. Heading out to a downtown L.A. bar has taken on a different meaning in today’s modern landscape. Going to a bar here is more of a hangout and social networking activity where people can sample new beverage recipes created to suit the interests of a variety of patrons. There are select choices to choose from as you travel from one bar to the next including trendy nonalcoholic fruit beverages and even fancy bottled water served up as healthy choices. Here are some of L.A.’s best bars in the new trendy downtown scene.
B.S. Taqueria
514 W. 7th St.
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213)622-3744
www.bstaqueria.com
On weekdays, patrons stop by this charming bar and restaurant, especially during happy hour. The selection of beverages to choose from vary and include wines, beers, ales and even mixed custom drinks based on the customer’s choice for the day. One of the popular choices is a Pablo B. Pomero, a custom mixed drink made from combining tequila, lime, agave and grapefruit juice ice. Another popular beverage of choice with patrons is the Gordo Cup made from a mixture of cucumber, lime, cilantro and mezcal.
Red Bird L.A.
114 E. 2nd St.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 788-1191
www.redbird.la
Red Bird L.A. is home to one of L.A’s modern bar scenes complete with a full restaurant and a creative bar menu that blends California and European charm all in one setting. The luxurious setting invites customers for a long stay, and the extensive beverage list makes it hard to leave. Be sure to check out their happy hour menu with some creative $7 cocktails and tasty nibblers like Polsole.
Everson Royce Bar
1936 East 7th St.
Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 335-6166
www.erbla.com
Everson Royce Bar is nestled in the artsy section of Downtown L.A. The decor of this trendy location has a backlit ambience and includes an open bar with tasty appetizers including burgers and bao buns. Snacks include towering fries and cucumber pickles. Wine Wednesdays are particularly inviting, offering a $25 flight of three wines and appetizer foods.
Otium L.A.
222 South Hope St.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 935-8500
www.otiumla.com
The creative energy of Chef Timothy Hollingsworth fuels the unique essence of this popular downtown destination. In so many words, the energy is pleasant. The decor is rustic. The bar recipes are classic. Hollingsworth’s training in the Napa Valley is part of the expertise that he uses to bring to life a unique bar experience that changes according to the recipes he constructs and adds to the staple menu.
Pattern Bar
100 W. 9th St.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 627-7774
www.patternbar.com
Located in the heart of the Downtown L.A. Fashion District, the Pattern Bar is the place to visit when you are looking for lunch and evening tapas. The food side of this unique artsy hangout comes complete with California/Euro cuisine made with organic ingredients.. Their bar menu includes cocktails, wines, beers, juices and coffee. Certain drinks such as the Chanel, the Cartier and the Karan are created and named in celebration of famed fashion designers in the apparel industry.
Related: LA’s Best After College Bars