Top Photographers In Los Angeles



Los Angeles is home to an endless supply of photographers, ranging from traditional, to completely out-of-the-box. With so many photogs specializing in everything from weddings, to lifestyle, to pets, it's hard to know where to go. Lucky for you we've rounded up some of the best to help you decide who should capture your most special moments.

Wedding & Lifestyle Photographers



Elizabeth Zuluaga Photography

www.elizabethzuluaga.com With a focus on lifestyle, weddings and engagement photography, Elizabeth Zuluaga offers a wide scope of work that strives to be authentic and original. If you want a photographer who can capture you through the eyes of someone who sees you as you are, Liz has perfected this. Capturing moments with great backgrounds and surroundings, she has photographed around the world, including in Italy, and in the States as well. Feminine fashion with an edge, old polaroids and travel are amongst the many features from where Liz draws inspiration, and she devotes her work on finding the perfect shot whether it be at a wedding, or through her lifestyle photography. Clients rave about her ability to create deep connections with her clients to produce images that deliver an emotional link.



Mi Belle Photography

(818) 706-1965

www.mibelleinc.com (818) 706-1965 Husband and wife team Josh and Michelle Beller, and their “Collective” of team members, make up the family affair that is Mi Belle Photographers. The tight knit group work together to create beautiful wedding moments, using an editorial and fashion influence. Directing couples to capture the best light, pose, and look, Mi Belle delivers heartfelt stories and cherished moments from your big day. Their work has been featured in over 20 national and local publications, as well as on nearly every major wedding blog. They also offer maternity, newborn, and family portrait sessions.



Molly + Co

(920) 819-5246

www.mollyandco.com (920) 819-5246 Dedicated to preserving all the sweet moments that go along with your big day, and an eye for the fun ones too, it’s no surprise Molly + Co has been featured in several wedding magazines. The team loves working with couples to help curate their wedding day through imagery, sure to create smiles for years to come. Molly + Co is also there for your engagement shoot needs, and will travel for destination weddings (or if you decide to skip town for your nuptials).



GoShiggyGo Photography

www.goshiggygo.com GoShiggyGo will help you look gorgeous in your wedding day duds, and then help you trash them afterward. He’s also there to help you down the road with any boudoir or maternity shoots. In addition to his work with couples, Shiggy also specializes in Mitzvahs, headshots, and having completed two Ironman Triathlons, he’s also a pro at capturing action and sports. Whether it’s braving the surf, going underwater, or quacking like a duck to get a baby smile, Shiggy approaches every shoot with a “do whatever it takes” attitude.

Maternity / Baby Photograpers



The Pod Photography

4327 Sepulveda Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90230

(310) 391-4500

www.thepodphoto.com 4327 Sepulveda Blvd.Culver City, CA 90230(310) 391-4500 As soon as you step into The Pod’s full service studio, you’ll notice it is as professional as it is adorable. With your own private client lounge to change, feed your baby, touch-up makeup, and grab a snack, you’ll feel completely relaxed. Reach next level cuteness by throwing on an outfit from the studio’s costume rack, stocked with the most adorable clothes and accessories. The Pod is staffed by experts in making babies smile, and always works in teams of two or three to capture those precious moments. In addition to baby photography, the studio also does maternity, family, and event photo sessions, and offers a popular “Baby’s Ultimate First Year” package that includes three milestone sessions.

Lifestyle / Family



Casey Brodley

www.caseybrodley.com You won’t hear “say cheese” or get any prom posing from Casey Brodley. With a background in photojournalism, she’s always aiming to let moments unfold naturally. Through minimal prompting and posing, Casey is able to truly capture some of life’s best moments. Weddings, lifestyle, and family sessions are her specialty, and though she is based in Southern California, she’s willing to travel. She has seen it all, and is ready to shoot it all



Ariel Cannon Photography

www.arielcannonphoto.com Ariel Cannon Photography is where you want to go to capture real life. With an eye for finding the beauty in everyday moments, and a love for unguarded family interactions, Ariel Cannon is a sure bet for your typical day-in-the-life photo shoot. She is an on-location, natural light, lifestyle photographer, who will snap a few obligatory formal shots for the holiday card, but spends the bulk of her time on unposed, documentary style images. She’s also a strong believer in the power of print, and works hard to give families perfect printed images to enjoy around the home.

Pet Photographers



Bark Pet Photography

www.barkpetphotography.com When it’s time to snap some photos of your favorite fur friend, why not go to the people who literally wrote the book on it. Authors of Dog Photography for Dummies, Sarah Sypniewski and Kim Rodgers, started back in 2008 as some of the first pet photographers in Los Angeles, and are still going strong today. As pet owners themselves, they know how to get your pooch to sit, stay, and look amazing for the camera. Even though their name is Bark Pet Photography, they’ve also been known to snap a cat or two.

Article by Kellie Fell.