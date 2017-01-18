CBS2 / KCAL9
|CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.
CBS Studio City Broadcast Center
4200 Radford Avenue
Studio City, CA 91604 (818) 655-2000
|Follow us on TwitterFind Us On Facebook
|Program guide:
|Click here to access the CBS2 and KCAL9 TV Schedules
|CONTACT CBS2/KCAL9:
|Click here to contact the following departments: CBS2 and KCAL9 News Department, Programming, Public Affairs, CBSLA Website
|News Tips:
|Have a news tip or a story idea? Let us know by calling the CBS2/KCAL9 Tip Line at (818) 655-2290 or clicking here
|Closed Captioning Contact Information:
|
For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call (818) 655-2011 or e-mail dhaight@cbs.com.
For closed captioning complaints regarding non-immediate issues contact Dan Haight, Director Broadcast Operations and Engineering, at phone number (818) 655-2601 or e-mail dhaight@cbs.com.
|Want video?
|Check our Watch + Listen section or contact Cision at (866) 639-5087 for information about obtaining a hard copy or file of one of our newscasts. *Please note: Cision cannot license our video or video of our newscasts. Clips can only be purchased for personal use.
|Jobs & Internships
|CBS2 and KCAL9, equal opportunity employers, are always looking for talented people. Click here to find out about open positions or how to apply for an internship.CBS2/KCAL9 JobsCBS2/KCAL9 EEO Report
|Sales Inquiries:
|If you would like to advertise on CBS2, KCAL9 or CBSLA.com please contact Raoul Marinescu at 818-655-2063.