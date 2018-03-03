Social Sphere: The 90th Academy Awards

Los Angeles
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
Sponsored By
CBS2 / KCAL9
CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA 91604 (818) 655-2000 Follow us on TwitterFind Us On Facebook Program guide: Click here to access the CBS2 and KCAL9 […]
KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO
5670 Wilshire Blvd. #200 Los Angeles, CA 90036 Offices: (323) 569-1070 | News Tips: (323) 900-2070 | Traffic Tips: (323) 467-1070 | Questions about a commercial: (323) 964-8347 Southern California’s only 24-hour news and traffic station – KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO Traffic & Weather Together Every 10 Minutes on the Fives (:05, :15, :25, :35, […]
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Home
News
All News
Business
Consumer
Entertainment
HealthWatch
Investigative
Autos
Only CBS
Latest News
Social Whirl: The 90th Academy Awards
A compilation of social media posts from Facebook and Twitter.
Study Finds 77 Percent Of Oscar Nominees Are Male
Outside of acting, 77 percent of this year's Oscar nominees are male, according to a recent study by the Women's Media Center.
News Videos
The Rundown
Sports
All Sports
Latest
LA Rams
Lakers
Clippers
Dodgers
Angels
Kings
Ducks
Chargers
PGA
College
HS
Odds
Latest Sports
Ducks Move Into 3rd In Pacific With 6-3 Rout Of Blackhawks
Jakob Silfverberg and Corey Perry each scored twice and the Anaheim Ducks earned points at home for the eighth game in a row, beating the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 on Sunday.
UCLA Rallies To Beat USC 87-72, Ends 2-Game Skid
Aaron Holiday scored 34 points, Kris Wilkes added 22 and UCLA rallied over the final eight minutes to beat Southern California 83-72 on Saturday night and complete a season sweep in the crosstown rivalry.
Rams
Rams' Donald, Gurley, McVay Take Home NFL Awards
The Los Angeles Rams won big at the 7th Annual NFL Honors in Minneapolis on Saturday.
More Rams
Rams
E.S.P.
Eat
Best Oscar-Inspired Cocktails In L.A. For The Academy Awards
There's no need to dress to the nines to feel like a star during this year’s Academy Awards. L.A. venues are offering up special cocktails to help get you in the spirit of award season.
The Ultimate Guide To The Best Pancakes In Los Angeles
From the beach to downtown L.A., take a bite out of delicious pancakes from these restaurants.
See
Best Family Events For Easter In Los Angeles
This year, celebrate Easter in Los Angeles with a wide range of activities to take part in. Enjoy Easter egg hunts, Champagne brunches, petting zoos and much more!
Best 2018 Cherry Blossom Festivals & Events In Los Angeles
Spring is on the doorstep and with that comes plenty of incredible festivals and events dedicated to the cherry blossom!
Play
Guide To PaleyFest 2018
Get up close and personal with some of the biggest names in television at this year's Los Angeles PaleyFest!
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Los Angeles - March 2-4
Big concerts, classic cars, and craft beer. There is no reason to go to bored in the Southland this weekend, Here is what looks good for your weekend.
OC E.S.P.
Eat
Where To Eat The Best Pancakes In Orange County
From plain buttermilk to white corn to an eating challenge where you can be rewarded with a free meal, Orange County has more than enough ways to get your pancake fix.
Best Cheap Restaurants In Orange County
The cost of living in southern California isn't decreasing anytime soon, but you can still find some quality places to eat without spending a lot of money.
See
Best Family Events For Easter In Orange County
Easter time boast lots of creative and fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. From Easter egg hunts to story time, there are lots of events in the Orange County to take part in this year.
2018 Concert Calendar - Best Upcoming Shows In Orange County
From country stars like Chris Stapleton to pop phenoms like P!NK, Orange County will be the setting for some major performances this spring.
Play
Best Things To Do This Weekend In Orange County - March 2-4
From fine dining and local art to roller derby and rock n roll, the weekend forecast is looking promising. Here is what is happening in Orange County.
Best Places To Take Out-Of-Towners in Orange County
When friends and family come to visit, you undoubtedly want to show them the best of the best of O.C. From Disneyland to Laguna Beach, don't miss these activities and areas.
Video
All Videos
All Videos
Seen On TV
2 On Your Side
Eye On Entertainment
Tony's Table
Music Minute
Videos On Demand
Music Minute
2 On Your Side
Eye On Entertainment
In The Game
The Rundown
Audio
KNX Newsradio
KNX 1070
Podcasts
Talking About Cars
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Videos
Weather
More Weather
Weather App
Weather Watchers
Wake up Weather
Contests
More
Travel
Best Events Planned For International Women's Day 2018
Consider attending some of the best events planned in these featured cities for International Women's Day.
More
CBS Entertainment
Have A News Tip? Let Us Know!
Program Guide
Seen On TV
Download The Free CBSLA App
Social Sphere: The 90th Academy Awards
More From CBS Los Angeles
Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
93.1 Jack FM
AMP 97.1
94.7 The Wave
KEARTH 101 FM
KROQ
KNX 1070 NEWSRADIO
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
Watch
KCBS2 Live
KCAL9 Live