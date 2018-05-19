Filed Under: Local, Los Angeles News, Photo Galleries, Photos
  • PHOTOS: A Royal Wedding For The AgesPrince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor CastleWINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave from the West Door of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Ben STANSALL - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: A Royal Wedding For The AgesBRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONYBritain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, (R) walk away from the High Altar toward the West Door to exit at the end of their wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Owen Humphreys / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read OWEN HUMPHREYS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: A Royal Wedding For The AgesPrince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - ProcessionPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex head up The Long Walk back into Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during the procession after getting married St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: A Royal Wedding For The AgesPrince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, marries U.S. actress Meghan Markle in WindsorMeghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland departs for her wedding to Britain's Prince Harry, in Taplow, Britain, May 19, 2018. (REUTERS/Darren Staples)
  • PHOTOS: A Royal Wedding For The AgesBRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDINGWell-wishers leave the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle after the wedding and carriage procession of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex to Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: A Royal Wedding For The AgesPrince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor CastleWINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand at the altar during their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: A Royal Wedding For The AgesPrince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor CastleWINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre followed by Oprah Winfrey (fourth right) arrive at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: A Royal Wedding For The AgesPrince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor CastleWINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 19: Chelsy Davy (2ndR) arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Radburn - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: A Royal Wedding For The AgesBRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTSPrince Harry's niece and bridesmaid Princess Charlotte (R) and Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, (C) arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Jane Barlow / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read JANE BARLOW/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: A Royal Wedding For The AgesPrince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - AtmosphereWINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: A general view of the preocession route during the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: A Royal Wedding For The AgesPrince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor CastleWINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Abigail Spencer (L) and Priyanka Chopra attend the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: A Royal Wedding For The AgesPrince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - ProcessionWINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: (L-R) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's mother, Doria Ragland. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
  • PHOTOS: A Royal Wedding For The AgesPrince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - ProcessionPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex and The Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by TOBY MELVILLE - WPA/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: A Royal Wedding For The AgesBRITAIN-US-WEDDING-CAKE-ROYALSThe wedding cake by Claire Ptak of London-based bakery Violet Cakes is pictured in Windsor Castle for the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. - The wedding cake features elderflower syrup made at The Queens residence in Sandringham from the estates own elderflower trees, as well as a light sponge cake uniquely formulated for the couple. A filling made from Amalfi lemon curd and elderflower buttercream ties all the elements together. The cake is decorated with Swiss meringue buttercream and 150 fresh flowers, mainly British and in season, including peonies and roses. (Photo by Steve Parsons / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: A Royal Wedding For The AgesBRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-PROCESSIONBritain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex travel in the Ascot Landau Carriage during their carriage procession on the High Street in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. (Photo by Christopher Furlong / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read CHRISTOPHER FURLONG/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: A Royal Wedding For The AgesPrince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - AtmosphereWINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Members of The Queen's Guard march ahead of the wedding of Prince Harry to Ms. Meghan Markle St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: A Royal Wedding For The AgesPrince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - ProcessionWINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and The Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: A Royal Wedding For The AgesPrince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - ProcessionWINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 19: The Household Cavalry ride during the procession as Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales marries Ms. Meghan Markle in a service at St George's Chapel inside the grounds of Windsor Castle. Among the guests were 2200 members of the public, the royal family and Ms. Markle's Mother Doria Ragland. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: A Royal Wedding For The AgesWilton Lane Royal Wedding Street PartyLONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: A man plays a piano on the street during a royal wedding street party to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Wilton Way Hackney street party on May 19, 2018 in London, England. The marriage of Britain's Prince Harry and US actress Meghan Markle is being held in Windsor today at the St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
  • Backstreet Boys Crash Indoor Cycling ClassNearly "Everybody" was in tears when the Backstreet Boys decided to crash an indoor cycling class in Larchmont and turning it into an impromptu concert.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch