PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch Southland

  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandThomas FireHeavy smoke covers the seaside enclave of Mondos Beach beside the 101 highway as flames reach the coast during the Thomas wildfire near Ventura, California on December 6, 2017. California motorists commuted past a blazing inferno Wednesday as wind-whipped wildfires raged across the Los Angeles region, with flames triggering the closure of a major freeway and mandatory evacuations in an area dotted with mansions. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandThomas FireHeavy smoke covers the Pacific Coast Highway as flames reach the coast during the Thomas wildfire near Ventura, California on December 6, 2017. California motorists commuted past a blazing inferno Wednesday as wind-whipped wildfires raged across the Los Angeles region, with flames triggering the closure of a major freeway and mandatory evacuations in an area dotted with mansions. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandSkirball FireA fire team hand crew descends a steep slope to prevent fire from jumping to the west side of the 405 freeway, at the Skirball Fire along the 405 freeway near the Bel Air area of Los Angeles, California, December 6, 2017. (ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandThomas FireA woman involved in a traffic accident waits to get towed beside a wall of flames on the 101 highway during the Thomas wildfire near Ventura, California on December 6, 2017. California motorists commuted past a blazing inferno Wednesday as wind-whipped wildfires raged across the Los Angeles region, with flames triggering the closure of a major freeway and mandatory evacuations in an area dotted with mansions. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandThomas FireVehicles pass beside a wall of flames on the 101 highway as it reaches the coast during the Thomas wildfire near Ventura, California on December 6, 2017. California motorists commuted past a blazing inferno Wednesday as wind-whipped wildfires raged across the Los Angeles region, with flames triggering the closure of a major freeway and mandatory evacuations in an area dotted with mansions. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandThomas FireThe Thomas Fire burns along a hillside near Santa Paula, California, on December 5, 2017. More than a thousand firefighters were struggling to contain a wind-whipped brush fire in southern California on December 5 that has left at least one person dead, sent thousands fleeing, and was choking the area with thick black smoke. (KYLE GRILLOT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandCreek FireA halloween figure is seen at a burnt house in Sylmar of California, the United States, Dec. 5, 2017. Brush fires across the region were fed by extremely high winds, low humidities and dry fuel. Hundreds of fire fighters have been working very hard to minimize damage to property and evacuations are taking place in many places in south California, said authorities. (Xinhua/Huang Heng via Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandCreek FireA house engulfed in flames as the Creek Fire burns in Los Angeles, California on December 5, 2017. The raging fire fueled by strong Santa Ana winds has burned more than 11,000 acres and caused the evacuation of 115,000 residents.(Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandUS-FIRE-LOS ANGELES-405-FREEWAYA truck drives south on the 405 freeway as a fire team hand crew descends a steep slope to prevent fire from jumping to the west side of the freeway, at the Skirball Fire along the 405 freeway near the Bel Aire area of Los Angeles, California, December 6, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandUS-FIRE-LOS ANGELES-405A member of a fire team hand crew monitors embers to prevent fire from jumping to the west side of the 405 freeway, at the Skirball Fire near the Bel Aire area of Los Angeles, California, December 6, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Robyn Beck (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandVentura County Thomas Fire Forces Thousands to EvacuateA firefighter sprays water as gas worker (L) operates at the remains of an apartment complex destroyed by the Thomas Fire on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. Around 45,000 acres have burned in the fire forcing thousands to evacuate and destroying 150 structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandMatt Hartman/Shorealone Films
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandVentura County Thomas Fire Forces Thousands to EvacuateVENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 05: Residents walk amidst the remains of an apartment complex destroyed by the Thomas Fire in a residential neighborhood on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. Around 45,000 acres have burned in the fire forcing thousands to evacuate and destroying 150 structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandMatt Hartman/Shorealone Films
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandVentura County Thomas Fire Forces Thousands to EvacuateVENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 05: A resident walks in the remains of an apartment complex destroyed by the Thomas Fire in a residential neighborhood on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. Around 45,000 acres have burned in the fire forcing thousands to evacuate and destroying 150 structures. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandMatt Hartman/Shorealone Films
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandMatt Hartman/Shorealone Films
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandVentura County Thomas Fire Forces Thousands to EvacuateVENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 05: Smoke from the Thomas Fire rises over a residential neighborhood on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California. Thousands have been evacuated and many surrounding towns are without power as the fire continues to grow. (Photo by Byba Sepit/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandMatt Hartman/Shorealone Films
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandMatt Hartman/Shorealone Films
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandMatt Hartman/Shorealone Films
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandMatt Hartman/Shorealone Films
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandVentura County Thomas Fire Forces Thousands to EvacuateVENTURA, CA - DECEMBER 5: Carolyn Potter tries to save her house as she throws dirt on her fence along Nye Road Thomas Fire in Casita Springs in Ventura County Tuesday. (Photo by Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandMatt Hartman/Shorealone Films
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandThomas Fire in CaliforniaCALIFORNIA, USA - DECEMBER 5: A home lies in ruins after being burned by the Thomas Fire on December 5, 2017 in Ventura, California, United States. The fire has consumed over 50,000 acres according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire protection. (Photo by Justin L. Stewart/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandMatt Hartman/Shorealone Films
  • PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch SouthlandMatt Hartman/Shorealone Films
PHOTOS: Wildfires Torch Southland
  1. Terry Diane Patterson says:
    December 6, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    typo. photo copy all say “Wednesday”.Please change. My friends family are watching from all over. this will confuse them.

