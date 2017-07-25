Latest Photos
Sponsored By
- 2017 Celebrity DeathsBarbara SinatraBarbara Sinatra, the fourth and final wife of Frank Sinatra, died July 25 at her home in Rancho Mirage. She was 90.
- 2017 Celebrity DeathsChester BenningtonChester Bennington, one of the lead singers for rap-rock band Linkin Park, was found dead by hanging July 20. He was 41.
- 2017 Celebrity DeathsAdam WestActor Adam West attends the Warner Bros. Consumer Products And Junk Food Celebrate The Launch Of The Batman Classic TV Series Licensing Program held at Meltdown Comics and Collectibles on March 21, 2013 in Hollywood, California.
- 2017 Celebrity DeathsGlenne HeadlyActress Glenne Headly, best known for her roles in films such as "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," "Mr. Holland's Opus, and "Dick Tracy", died June 8. She was 63.
- 2017 Celebrity DeathsRoger MooreRoger Moore, the longest-serving movie star to play iconic British spy James Bond in the famed film series, died May 23 after a brief bout with cancer. He was 89.
- 2017 Celebrity DeathsJonathan DemmeDirector Jonathan Demme, who earned an Oscar for Best Director for 1991's "The Silence Of The Lambs", died April 26. He was 73.
- 2017 Celebrity DeathsErin MoranActress Erin Moran, star of TV's "Happy Days" and "Joanie Loves Chachi", died April 23. She was 56.
- 2017 Celebrity DeathsCharlie MurphyComedian and actor Charlie Murphy, the older brother of Eddie Murphy and star of "Chappelle's Show", died April 12. He was 57.
- 2017 Celebrity DeathsDon RicklesComedian Don Rickles, known as the "Merchant Of Venom" for his insult humor, died April 6. He was 90.
- 2017 Celebrity DeathsMary Tyler MooreAmerican actress Mary Tyler Moore, who starred the hit "Mary Tyler Moore" show along with a number of sitcom TV series, died Jan. 25. She was 80.
- 2017 Celebrity DeathsMiguel FerrerMiguel Ferrer, best known for his roles on CBS' "NCIS: Los Angeles" and the 1987 sci-fi hit "Robocop", died Jan. 19 of cancer. He was 61.
- 2017 Celebrity DeathsWilliam Peter BlattyAmerican author William Peter Blatty, whose novel 'The Exorcist' was made into a highly successful film, died Jan. 13. He was 89.
- 2017 Celebrity DeathsFrancine YorkFrancine York, a statuesque actress who appeared in dozens of TV shows and movies in a decades-long career, died Jan. 7. She was 80.
- Categories: Photo Galleries
More Latest Photos2017 Celebrity DeathsA photo gallery of famous personalities the world bid farewell to in 2017.Cosplay at San Diego Comic-Con 2017Fans dress up as their favorite characters at the San Diego Comic-Con.OJ Simpson Through The YearsStar Wars Land ModelThe epic, fully detailed model of the Star Wars-themed lands is on display in the "A Galaxy of Stories" pavilion at the D23 Expo at the Anaheim Convention Center. The stunning exhibition gives D23 Expo guests an up-close look at what’s to come on this never-before seen planet.Impeach Trump Protests In Downtown L.A.Proud Bird Restaurant Re-Opens After Major Renovations
More From CBS Los Angeles
One Comment
I am SICK to death of talk of Impeachment of the BEST PRESIDENT we have EVER had!!!