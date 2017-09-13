NHL Power Rankings

Power rankings are updated every Tuesday throughout the NHL season.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Change
|Comment
|1
|Los Angeles Kings
|6-0-1
|
—
|The Kings are 1-0 so far on a six-game road trip. Sadly, they don’t go to Las Vegas on this trip, because that’s the game we want to see right now.
|2
|Vegas Golden Knights
|6-1
|
▲ 5
|With a 3-0 record right now in overtime games, Vegas is defying the expansion odds. How long can it last? Shouldn’t we expect the Golden Knights to be streaky?
|3
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|7-1-1
|
▲ 3
|The Lightning just dropped seven goals on the defending champs Saturday night. That regulation loss to Florida on the road looks like an anomaly now.
|4
|New Jersey Devils
|6-2
|
▼ 2
|Losing 3-0 at home to San Jose wasn’t good, but the Devils get a whole week off to think about it.
|5
|Toronto Maple Leafs
|6-2
|
▼ 2
|It’s been 50 years since the Leafs last won the Cup. How come no one makes a big deal out of this, south of the border?
|6
|St. Louis Blues
|6-2-1
|
▲ 5
|St. Louis is the latest victim of the Golden Knights’ resiliency, but after seven games away from home in the first nine, the Blues are not singing the blues.
|7
|Ottawa Senators
|4-1-3
|
▲ 1
|All the Sens need to do is stay away from overtime this year. They’re 3-1 in games that finish in regulation time.
|8
|Chicago Blackhawks
|5-2-2
|
▲ 1
|The Blackhawks finally stopped their downward scoring trend with four goals in Arizona on Saturday, and now they get a shot at Vegas tomorrow.
|9
|Philadelphia Flyers
|5-3
|
▲ 4
|The Flyers have been shut out twice already this season, but they’re still in our Top 10. Defensively, they’ve given up more than two goals just twice.
|10
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|5-3
|
▼ 5
|The team has lost two in a row after a nice start fueled by two overtime wins on the road. Three of the next four are at home.
|11
|Dallas Stars
|5-3
|
▲ 12
|The Stars have won four in a row, but now they’re on the road for the next five straight. Four of those games are in Canada, where it’s a lot colder than Texas.
|12
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|5-3-1
|
▲ 4
|The two-time defending champions have given up 39 goals this season so far, which is the worst number in the league. Do they miss Marc-Andre Fleury?
|13
|Carolina Hurricanes
|3-2-1
|
▲ 7
|The ‘Canes just earned a 2-2 split on a four-game road trip, and they’re back home for the first time in two weeks on Tuesday night against Tampa Bay.
|14
|Winnipeg Jets
|4-3
|
—
|Winnipeg is getting six days to prepare for a visit from the Penguins on Thursday. That starts a four-games-in-six-days stretch for the Jets.
|15
|New York Islanders
|4-3-1
|
▲ 6
|After a four-game road trip that saw the Isles win two, the team came back home and beat the Sharks for the second time in a week.
|16
|Vancouver Canucks
|4-3-1
|
▲ 9
|After losing three of four to start the season— all at home— the Canucks have recovered to win three of four since, all on the road. Hmmm.
|17
|Nashville Predators
|4-3-1
|
▲ 2
|The Preds are 2-2 in one-goal games this season, and they’ve only played eight games so far.
|18
|Colorado Avalanche
|4-4
|
▼ 8
|Good feelings are officially gone from that 4-1 start after the Avs lost three straight last week. Now they get Dallas, Vegas and Chicago over a four-day span.
|19
|Minnesota Wild
|2-2-2
|
▼ 1
|You don’t get more “average” than the Wild right now. But Minnesota has six straight homes games to swim or sink in the next 12 days.
|20
|Anaheim Ducks
|3-3-1
|
▲ 2
|With four straight on the road next week for the Ducks, all on the East Coast, we’ll get a better feel for this team soon. It’s underachieving so far.
|21
|Detroit Red Wings
|4-4-1
|
▼ 17
|Four straight losses, including three at home, makes you wonder if the Red Wings miss Joe Louis Arena.
|22
|Boston Bruins
|3-3-1
|
▲ 2
|The Bruins have yet to put together a winning streak this season. That’s surprising. Five of the next six games are on the road.
|23
|Washington Capitals
|4-4-1
|
▼ 8
|The Caps have struggled since a 2-0 start, dropping five of seven since then due to all-around challenges.
|24
|Calgary Flames
|4-4
|
▼ 12
|After losing two straight at home, the Flames now head out on the road for two in an attempt to get back on the right track.
|25
|Florida Panthers
|3-4
|
▼ 8
|After snapping a three-game losing streak with a road win against the Caps, the Panthers go to Montréal before heading home for five straight.
|26
|San Jose Sharks
|3-4
|
▲ 2
|San Jose won the final game of its opening home stand and then won the first game of its five-game road swing on the East Coast. The Sharks need wins.
|27
|New York Rangers
|2-5-2
|
▲ 3
|The Rangers busted a five-game slide with a win over the Predators at home on Saturday, and they get San Jose and Arizona there next.
|28
|Buffalo Sabres
|2-5-2
|
▲ 1
|After a winless start through five games, the Sabres are doing better now, despite losing in overtime in Vegas last week.
|29
|Edmonton Oilers
|2-5
|
▼ 2
|It’s been a huge disappointment to start the season with so many losses for perhaps the most talented team in the Western Conference.
|30
|Montreal Canadiens
|1-6-1
|
▼ 4
|After beating the Sabres in a first-game shootout, the Habs have lost seven straight. That can’t be going over well with the fans.
|31
|Arizona Coyotes
|0-7-1
|
—
|When will the Coyotes win a game? They start a five-game road trip through the Eastern time zone on Tuesday. It could get ugly.
About The Ranker:
Sam McPherson covered college hockey for USCHO.com in both Colorado and Michigan before later spending a lot of time writing about the San Jose Sharks from 2010 to 2015. He firmly knows the NHL is the purest professional sport left in North America this century. Follow him on Twitter @sxmcp as he covers a lot more than just hockey for various websites.