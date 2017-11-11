The winter months are ideal for whale sightings as these massive mammals make their 7,000 mile journey from Alaska to Baja, California by way of our Pacific waters. The warm waters to the South are ideal for mating, birthing, and growing in preparation for the long journey back to cooler Alaskan waters. We’re right in the midst of their migration and large numbers of gray, fin, and minke whales have been spotted right off our coast. With record numbers of whales being spotted up and down the coast, now is the ideal time to embark on a whale watching adventure.Before heading out on there are a few things to keep in mind.1. No matter how warm or mild the temperature is on the day of your excursion, dress warmly. It can get chilly and breezy once you’re out at sea.2. If you’re prone to motion sickness, be sure to pack a remedy. Typical excursions can go out as far as 7 miles and conditions can be unpredictable.3. Consider bringing an SLR camera or video taping segments of the trip. The boat and the whales are in motion and their sightings can be quite brief. Combine that with guidelines that require boats to be a certain distance away from the whales and you’ll need a high speed camera with excellent zoom capabilities.So where can you go to view these magnificent mammals?