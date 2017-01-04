2017 Monster Jam and Monster Energy Supercross Ticket Giveaway

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Monster Energy Supercross or Monster Jam at Angel Stadium of Anaheim!

Supercross

Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, is the world’s premier stadium motorcycle circuit, comprised of 17 races of heart-stopping racing action in some of the largest venues in North America. Don’t miss Ryan Dungey, Ken Roczen, Justin Barcia and more battle it out for the esteemed 450SX Class Crown for two huge races on January 7th and January 21st at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Featuring tight corners, fast straightaways, challenging rhythm sections, triple jumps, and whoops sections, these tracks pack excitement into every inch of dirt.

Monster Jam

Experience the thrill of Monster Jam, the most action-packed live event on four wheels, at Angel Stadium January 14th, January 28th, February 11th, and February 25th. Featuring the most recognizable trucks in the world including Grave Digger®, Max-D, El Toro Loco®, Monster Mutt® and many more, this event combines spontaneous entertainment with the ultimate off-road, motorsport competition. Watch jaw-dropping displays of gravity-defying feats by world-class drivers.

