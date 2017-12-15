Rams, Chargers Help With Fire Victim Relief Local teams say they want to do their part to help the communities in need. Jim Hill reports.

Donation Center In Ventura Open To Aid Fire Victim Relief Evacuation shelter at Ventura County Fairgrounds is accepting aid of all kinds. Rick Garcia reports.

Mark Feuerstein from '9JKL' Shows Support For Fire Victim Relief Star of the CBS TV show '9JKL', Mark Feuerstein was in-studio today supporting the SoCal Fire Victims Relief fundraiser today. Donate now at cbsla.com/cbslahelps or text CBSLAHELPS to 75759

'Scorpion' Actor Robert Patrick Takes Calls At Fire Victims Relief Robert Patrick stopped by to take calls from donors and help support the fire victims relief Donate now at cbsla.com/cbslahelps or text CBSLAHELPS to 75759

Stu Mundel Talks With Rick Garcia Stu visited Rick as he broadcast from the fire evacuation center at the Ventura Fairgrounds. Donate now at cbsla.com/cbslahelps or text CBSLAHELPS to 75759

Ted Danson Stops By Fire Relief Effort At CBS Broadcast Center Amy Johnson reports. Donate now at cbsla.com/cbslahelps or text CBSLAHELPS to 75759

'NCIS' Actor Brian Dietzen Joins Fire Victims Relief Effort Brian Dietzen, or Dr Jimmy Palmer as you know him from the hit CBS series 'NCIS', stopped by the donation center to take phone calls! Donate now at cbsla.com/cbslahelps or text CBSLAHELPS to 75759

'Entertainment Tonight' Hosts Kevin Frasier and Keltie Knight Kevin Frasier and Keltie Knight stopped by the CBS2 studios to lend support for the Fire Victims Relief Fundraiser. Donate now at cbsla.com/cbslahelps or text CBSLAHELPS to 75759

Keith Carradine Stops By To Support SoCal Fire Victims Relief Effort Keith Carradine, who plays President Conrad Dalton in the CBS series, 'Madam Secretary' stopped by to support the relief effort! Donate now at cbsla.com/cbslahelps or text CBSLAHELPS to 75759

Chargers Make $250K Donation To Fire ReliefThank you to A.G and John Spanos who pledged to make a $250,000 donation to victims of the Southern California wildfires on behalf of the Chargers! Donate now at cbsla.com/cbslahelps or text CBSLAHELPS to 75759