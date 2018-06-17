PACOIMA (CBSLA) — Several people were arrested Sunday during a celebration in Pacoima after Mexico upset Germany 1-0 in their opening World Cup game.

#Mexico fans flood the streets in Pacoima after today’s win. Police trying to break up crowds. pic.twitter.com/qPYZ5fRbfX — Adrianna Weingold (@weingold) June 17, 2018

Adrianna Weingold, a reporter for CBS Los Angeles, says crowds were dispersing along Lauren Canyon and Van Nuys boulevards.

Several people arrested. Police waiting for crowds at Laurel and Van Nuys. — Adrianna Weingold (@weingold) June 17, 2018

The crowds had resulted in police responding to the scene in riot gear.

“Somebody loses control of their car, hit a crowd or comes up on the sidewalk […] that creates a major concern for us,” LAPD Capt. Aaron Ponce told CBS2 News.

However, one reveler told CBS2 it was all in good fun.

“We’re out here being safe, honking, walking around with flags, there hasn’t been no violence,” said one man draped in the Mexican flag. “I’ve been here the whole time. We’re just out here celebrating and enjoying our victory.”

Police said, in total, three people were arrested for public intoxication, reckless driving and possessing illegal fireworks.